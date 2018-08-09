Telling the Vikings' story

Jadene Mah

University of Alberta-Augustana athletics

One of the most rewarding aspects of working in collegiate athletics is the belief in the transformational power of Athletics coupled with a University Education.

It’s the student-athletes and student-leaders who get you excited to come to work each day and here on a small campus in rural Alberta. Often the greatest affirmations come in the forms of the stories told of these transformations in local, community news in the Camrose Canadian. Augustana Campus’ Vikings Athletics program wouldn’t be what it is today without the engagement of the Camrose Canadian.

From the Vikings’ beginnings at Camrose Lutheran College through today with now 200 Vikings athletes representing the student body of just over 1,000 at the University of Alberta-Augustana Campus, the Canadian has remained our principle storyteller. The Canadian has introduced our athletes from all over the world to the Camrose community-at-large. The ability to be interviewed by local media has provided an exceptional value-added component to our student-athlete experience.

For decades, the Canadian has supported each and every legacy event throughout our region — but none go down in history for the community and Augustana Campus, quite like the Viking Cup International Hockey Tournament of the 80s and 90s. Before the age of the internet, before the exceptional broadcasting capabilities that we have today, when NHL scouting was done with a scout in a physical seat at a hockey rink, the Canadian was there. Now the pages of that coverage serve as a comprehensive history have to remember hockey in a different time.

Vikings Athletics is proud to be in the Inspiration Business. Our thanks to the Camrose Canadian for assisting us in inspiring new generations of Vikings, whether it be through coverage of our youth programs and the important sport connections between University Athletes and Youth or helping us trumpet the amazing classroom achievements and championship successes of our dedicated student-athletes.

We are proud to bestow the Honourary Viking title to all those at the Camrose Canadian who have told our story over the years. Once a Viking, Always a Viking.