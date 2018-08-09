Preserving the city’s historical footnotes

Dan MacPherson

Macs Tracks

In the spring of 2007, the offer to move to Camrose to become publisher of the Camrose Canadian was a career move that was hard to turn down. The Camrose Canadian was one of the Alberta's most highly-regarded newspapers, publishing multiple products with its on-site press operation and regularly winning provincial and national awards which recognized excellence from its sales, creative and editorial staff. I enjoyed speaking to long-time residents about sights, sounds and smells in the former locations in Camrose where the Canadian called home.

The strong community foundation was established by publishers like the late Chuck McLean – who sold the Canadian to Bowes Publishers Limited in 1985 — and his staff who worked diligently to preserve the history of Camrose one week at a time. Sadly, Chuck McLean's association with the publishing industry has slowly faded, only to become synonymous with the arts centre below the Wild Rose Coop grocery store in Camrose. Those who followed in Chuck's footsteps learned, just as I did shortly after my arrival, that the Camrose community valued its newspapers and highly regarded the institution of journalism.

By industry standards, Camrose Canadian was no New York Times, Boston Globe or Washington Post (okay, no Toronto Star, either), but for a small-town, community-driven newspaper guy with ink in his veins, becoming publisher of the Camrose Canadian was an amazing opportunity.

It wasn't revealed to me, however, that the publisher was also tasked with filling in for short-term or long-term unexpected staff absences, as I eventually filled in for delivery drivers, compositors, reception, editor, reporters, sales reps and yes, I've done more than my fair share of delivering paper routes throughout the city.

It also wasn't uncommon to receive an anonymous envelope addressed to me with a copy of the previous week's newspaper – each page annotated in beautifully-scripted red ink handwriting to point out every grammatical error or typesetting inconsistency. While insulting at first, I came to realize such deliveries were a gentle message that Camrose Canadian readers genuinely cared about the product we were entrusted to produce each week.

Looking back on almost six years at the Canadian, the writing of my weekly “Macs Tracks” column was one of the most demanding, burdensome yet rewarding activities I ever undertook. Just under 300 Macs Tracks columns were penned – having missed an occasional week due to vacation, but never because of any lack of material! (I did have the occasional editor yelling out for my column as the deadline loomed, however, threatening to fill my space with submitted copy, or worse yet, a diatribe scripted by some political party's PR machine.)

The goal of Macs Tracks was to harvest news items which were too small for a reporter to spend time on, but too big not to recognize the person, event or achievement in print – it was an effort to preserve some of the smallest footnotes in our community's history.

For some people, their mention in Macs Tracks will be the only time their name appears in print – other than the announcement of their birth or notice of their death ... ironically likely published in a community newspaper, like the Canadian has for 110 years.

At first, I never realized the influence of Macs Tracks until I spoke with a reader who declined to have their news tip referred to a reporter, in favour rather of having the brief appear as part of the following week's Macs Tracks.

For a long time, I wasn't recognized as the publisher (or “regional sales manager” as was the revised title thrust upon me upon corporate restructuring in spring of 2009, but alas I digress), but as the guy whose head rested on a stack of syrup-covered pancakes, as that was the photograph which greeted readers at the top of Macs Tracks each week.

I left the Canadian in January 2013, and over five years later total strangers in Camrose still recognize me from the Macs Tracks column and photo.

I am saddened that the Camrose Canadian will no longer be tasked with reporting the news of our community, but after 110 years of dedication to our community it is time to respectfully acknowledge its passing … and I owe it to the Canadian as the reason I am proud to consider Camrose home.