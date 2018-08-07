Peewee AA Cougars earn provincial silver

The Camrose Cougars peewee AAs returned home from St. Albert with a provincial tier III silver medal on Sunday.

The Cougars fell 15-8 to Red Deer in the championship, but played hard to get into the game after a slow start to the trounament.

The Cougars rebounded from an opening losses on Friday and Saturday — 20-15 to Clive and 13-8 to Red Deer — to win both of their Sunday Games — 11-2 over Edmonton and 7-6 over St. Albert — to advance to the final for a rematch with Red Deer. Camrose made it to the gold medal game by winning a three-way tie break.