Paper will be missed by County readers

Camrose County Council

Since the Camrose Canadian published its first issue in 1908, it has provided an invaluable service to generations of Camrose County residents.

The role of a newspaper is to inform, educate, provide entertainment, promote business, encourage discussion of new ideas, stand for freedom of speech and be a foundation of democracy. All these features of a newspaper have been embodied by the men and women, who, over a century, have represented the Camrose Canadian.

By providing local news via rural correspondents, the Camrose Canadian created a connection between all the small communities within the County at a time prior to the lightning fast communication of today. Encouraging and utilizing a network of rural writers showed the newspaper’s understanding of the need and the value of communicating with its rural readers.

The news from two world wars and the Korean conflict brought a global flavour to Camrose Canadian readers and the basic fact that our lives were, and are, influenced by events from distant lands. Government decisions, municipal, provincial and federal, were provided and discussed in a detailed and rational manner.

A flip through advertising pages throughout the years shows how private enterprise utilized the newspaper to promote products and businesses and, in doing so, stimulated and developed our local economy.

Articles, complete with pictures, describing local events, provided positive reinforcement and support for organizations and individuals. Accurate reporting has always been a hallmark of the Camrose Canadian.

Reading the Camrose Canadian will be a tradition that will forever be missed.