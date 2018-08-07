Cirque de Machine to make Camrose pit stop

With a mass of RV’s leaving Camrose this past Monday, a whole new caravan of motor homes is set to roll into town on Saturday.

While the first group was here to experience something in the city, this new batch is bringing a whole new experience to the Recreation Centre parking lot.

The Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre is hosting Machine de Cirque’s Truck Stop show that is travelling from the Maritimes right across Canada and hitting most of the major cities along the way. LPAC general manager Nick Beach says Camrose absolutely belongs in that discussion.

“Camrose is becoming a major cultural centre in Alberta and that’s not to be taken lightly,” he said. “We have this beautiful hall and we are presenting some of the best work that tours this country every year. There are only a handful of places in this province that can do that.”

Machine de Cirque is a contemporary circus. There are no lions or elephants or giraffes or clowns. A contemporary circus is all about the acrobats performing on various apparatuses like trampolines and poles. It is an art form taken main stream by Cirque de Soleil, but there are a number of Canadian companies that have taken it world wide. Machine de Cirque is one of them. At the same time as they go on their cross-Canada trek, they have an international tour hitting major centres across Europe. The kicker is, the contemporary circus has not ventured into Western Canada all that much. For Camrose, this will be a first opportunity to host such a production.

“Contemporary circus is one of the things that I think is one Canada’s true great art forms,” said Beach. “It is one of the things Canada is known for internationally, it’s a big export for Canada, but so little of it had come to Western Canada, and so I have made it a bit of a thing. I have pushed real hard for the last two years to get contemporary circus to come to Western Canada and play the Prairies, it’s been sort of a mission of mine.”

The Lougheed Centre is bringing another contemporary circus to town on Oct. 5 with Cirque Eloize performing Saloon.

Truck Stop plays very much into the theme of the cross-Canada journey, right down to the entire production travelling in campers as they go across the country. They are also bringing their own stage with them, a 45-foot by 45-foot stage that folds out of a truck.

The show is also free to the public and is geared towards all ages, just bring a lawn chair and be ready to settle in for an hour-long show.

“Based on the reaction we are getting from people, I would be pretty happy with 800 but I would love to see 1,500, I guess we’ll have to see what the weather is like,” said Beach.

Truck Stop starts at 8:30 p.m. and is a part of the Fountain Tire Family Series.

jaldrich@postmedia.com