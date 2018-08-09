Canadian had big impact on young career

Here goes my third and final farewell to the Camrose Canadian.

I landed my very first byline in the Canadian as a Grade 11 work experience student in the fall of 2015. It is a vague little column about my interest in literature and current events, and where I thought these two might insect in journalism. This was followed by an article every week or so until school let out in June.

I then signed off with the intention of submitting a travel column at the end of summer, which became two travel columns and a request to return for another school year.

Among my favourite assignments from my first gig with the Canadian is an artist profile of East Coast banjo player extraordinaire, Old Man Leudecke. Interviewing him was like grabbing coffee with a friend through the phone, and photographing his show at the Bailey Theatre a few weeks later was invigorating. It my first live folk music concert and my first time at the beautiful Bailey.

I think back on the experience as an example of how local newspapers are a space where your own community becomes ever more layered and complex. This is the work of journalists.

The questions who, what, why, where, when and how are simple enough, but sometimes the catch can be to find a new angle on a familiar theme. Nobody wants to read an interview with a musician in which they merely repeat their latest spiel which has been published seven times before. There is nothing new there and it will not hold anyone’s attention.

Our lives and our communities would be this plain if we stopped asking questions.

This is one reason why the closure of community newspapers is huge. They set out with a commitment to transparency and empathy to cultivate curiosity. I think the fewer questions we ask, the less vibrant our world will be.

Some say closures like this mean dire things for the field of journalism. I rather think they reveal a rapidly evolving industry model. Journalism never becomes less important and I am as excited to pursue it as I was to return to the Canadian this summer.

Writing for my hometown paper has made me care so much about this field. From learning the first things I knew about journalism from former editor Jessica Ryan to seeing current editor Josh Aldrich invest the time and energy he does into this paper and yet still be so helpful, I am immensely grateful for the opportunities the Canadian has given me, and inspired by the kindness of this community.

There has been no greater influence on my love for journalism than the Camrose Canadian.

lsimonot@postmedia.com