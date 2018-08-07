BVJ thrust a hit with artists and fans

Big Valley Jamboree organizers believe the short-term pain of installing an selling their new stage thrust is well worth the investment.

The T-shaped stage extension that runs up the middle of the concert bowl was of hot debate all weekend and there was more positive feedback from artists and spectators than there were detractors.

“After four years of planning that thrust out and seeing it in action, it was good to see not only the artists but the fans having that elevated fan experience was great to see that hard work the team put into planning it was not for nothing,” said festival producer Mike Anderson. “We think we gave back to the fans a pretty great experience.”

The goal of the thrust was to bring the artists to the fans, as opposed to keeping them glued to the main stage and always out of reach of the fans.

For Madison Calvin, 19, of Red Deer, though she was two sections away from the thrust she still gave it her approval.

“I actually like, I think it’s a really good idea … it lets the artists come closer to the audience, which is cool,” said the 14-year BVJ veteran.

While not every act took advantage of the thrust, most did make some attempt to venture out on the extension. Acts like Friday night headliner Thomas Rhett and Saturday night’s Dallas Smith wore a hole in the thrust and rarely retreated to the cozy confines of the main stage. Smith took full advantage of the new fan-friendly tool, constantly posing for selfies with the audience without stopping the performance.

Even Alabama, whom many thought would stick to their traditional spots on stage, embraced the thrust, keyed by lead singer Randy Owen starting the set with a sprint to the end of the thrust.

Patricia Conroy made her long-awaited return to the main stage, and though her set was cut short after four songs due to a Saturday afternoon downpour and was unable to use the thrust, she is a big fan of the thrust.

“I think it’s a great idea, I think it’s really cool, but I think you have to be careful though, it’s dangerous if the crowd gets on it so you have to be real careful about that,” said Conroy. “But it does allow you to view and take some pictures and maybe even shake a hand with an artist.”

Not everyone was sold on the thrust, however. Darren Naundorf of Fort Saskatchewan has been coming to BVJ for 24 years and he was left underwhelmed by the experience with his VIP tickets.

“We were hoping people would not be allowed to come in front of us, we were row nine, three rows from the front, and with Dallas Smith they were able to come in front of us and it blocks our view,” he said. “We just renewed for next year, but $1,700 and there’s people standing in front of us.”

He did say he enjoyed most of the rest of the weekend from the camping to Alabama’s performance.

On a whole the weekend was a success for organizers, all started by a sold-out kick off party with 12,000 people packed into the Coors Banquet Saloon. Friday and Saturday were also sold out while Sunday was nearing capacity for headliner Florida Georgia Line and surprise guest artist Brett Kissel in the final Coors Banquet Saloon performance.

Weather played a factor in the weekend with rain washing out most of Conroy’s set and all of Aaron Goodvin’s set on Saturday afternoon, though Goodvin was able to put a concert on in a packed Molson Cider House.

It was a disappointment for Conroy, who shared hosting duties in the Songwriter’s Tent for a second year. Conroy was one of the original acts at the first BVJ festival 26 years ago and was playing the main stage for the first time since 2000.

“The build up to it was incredible, I have a lot of people and a lot of fans and everybody was happy to see me back at Big Valley, unfortunately after song four the sky opened up and we had to call the show,” she said. “That was a disappointment, but maybe we’ll be back next year and I certainly don’t regret one moment of Big Valley Jamboree.”

From a crowd control standpoint, the biggest incident was a large fight on the grounds on Sunday night that resulted in three men being arrested and charged under the Camrose Fighting Bylaw. There were also a handful of public intoxication and traffic-related incidents each night.

Monday morning hundreds of volunteers and community groups were on site cleaning the campgrounds and concert site at the Camrose Regional Exhibition.

“A lot planning goes into making sure that execution on Monday happens because we want to make sure we are a good community supporter and partner and having the grounds clean within 24 hours is remarkable because not many festivals can say they can do that,” said Anderson.

The last two years organizers have made considerable upgrades to the concert experience, including an improved sound and video system in 2017. Anderson said they are always looking for ways to improve the experience but would not tip his hand to changes for next year, though a license to open a liquor store onsite was examined at a City of Camrose council meeting on July 3.

“We’re always looking to tweak things for a better fan experience,” said Anderson. “It would be too preliminary to say what’s going to happen because they’re still in the works and we still need to get some approvals from the city and the AGLC. But we are working to enhance that fan experience.”

