Busy summer for Open Door 

“Leadership is not about the next election, it’s about the next generation” Simon Sinek.

This year, we will be celebrating International Youth Day (Aug. 12) with a BBQ. Youth and their families are invited for a BBQ lunch to celebrate our next generations of leaders and impactors! We are extremely proud of our youth for so many reasons. In the last two months we have seen youth graduate, move into their own homes, land jobs and register to go back to school. While each of these milestones may sound simple and easy listed in a sentence, we recognize the tremendous dedication taken to break habits and patterns, learn new skills and techniques and forge new pathways. Each youth is an individual, and is on their own journey. Success looks different for every human, and certainly for every youth. We are proud of each and every single youth for the steps they day each day towards change and a positive future. Sometimes success isn’t yet a job or independent housing. Sometimes success is attending an appointment, or marking another day on the calendar of sobriety. In a rapidly changing world, we are constantly impressed with youth’s ability to navigate the new and changing circumstances.

Summer at Camrose Open Door Association is always a busy time. With school being out, The Open Door provides extra services to support youth through the Summer time months. This year we have a number of different drop in events going on. Tuesday and Thursday’s from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. runs our Summertime Fun Time drop in. Youth ages 11-18 can drop in and pay soccer, basketball, badminton and other sports. Wednesday’s is art day, and Wednesday nights our library drop in continues throughout the Summer. Regular Moose walks are also a fun way to get involved and stay active.

Mark your calendars! Our Fall Gala will be happening on Sept. 29. This year our Fall Gala will feature the Derina Harvey band. This is a significant fundraiser for Camrose Open Door Association, helping to raise money to support programming that happens within this community. Out of necessity due to almost constant over capacity, The Open Door has added four new beds in the emergency shelter. We have been at capacity, with these new beds, 90 per cent of the time in the three months since the addition of the beds. It takes an extraordinary amount of resources to operate a shelter of such size, and the programming that goes with it.

Did you know we provide free counselling? Not just for youth but for parents, families and caregivers. If you have any questions, to book an appointment or for more information, call our office. Counselling can provide assistance not just in crisis situations, but also for general well-being. This Fall, Camrose Open Door Association will be providing the Community Helpers program as well as the Wiseguyz program. Both programs aim to provide significant supports to youth in the community. Community helpers will identify youth specific helpers within the community and support them in their roles. Wiseguyz engages young men and focuses on human rights, sexual health, gender and positive relationships.

For more information or details on events, programs and services, please visit our website or our Facebook page!