A part of the Kodiaks family

Boris Rybalka

Camrose Kodiaks head coach/general manager

What can I say? The Camrose Canadian has been part of our family for years and we were able to tell our story through the eyes of their reporters.

From our early beginnings when we came to the pressroom at the Canadian and saw how things were done to the present where they ran things in a modern world. It has been a pleasure to have you cover us for over 21 years. You were there when we started in 1996-97 and we are here when you are finished in 2018.

We have had many great memories over our 21-year relationship and I must say, it is sad that it is over. Editor/reporter Josh Aldrich has been nothing but outstanding in dealing with him over the last year. We moved forward in many areas like Facebook Live interviews between periods. We will keep this going Josh!

I think back to all of the reporters who I have had the pleasure of dealing with over the years. You all had your special qualities and passion for your local paper. Every one of you worked so well with the Kodiak organization and you were proud that the Kodiaks were part of our great Community. One thing that I personally noticed was the hours that the last reporter I have had the pleasure in dealing with, and that is Josh Aldrich. Maybe I noticed this because you and I keep similar hours! Those are we get the job done no matter how long it takes and it is done to the best of your ability and you do not care about accolades! You would work seven days a week and try to get to all of the stories that were possible. You have passion and heart and you love your job! Interesting how good and great you can be when you love what you do!

Next Thursday we will wake up and some people will have their morning coffee, some will go for a run, some will have breakfast, and some will take a shower. There is one thing I know for sure that none of us will never do again, and that is pick up the Camrose Canadian and read it. There is a saying, you never know what you have until it is gone. Our community will now realize what a great thing we had, and that was the Camrose Canadian, your local home town paper that was there to cover you all.

Take care Mr. and Mrs. Aldrich and all of the staff at the Canadian. Best of luck in Spruce Grove Josh, but please remember, once a Kodiak, always a Kodiak! and yes you are a Kodiak and I am proud to say that!