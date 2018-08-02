Time to ban handguns

The pattern of reaction following a shooting is painfully predictable.

There are sides that demand tighter restrictions on guns. Sides that demand arming more people to somehow protect the public. And then side arguments about terrorism, mental health and whatever the political hot button topic de jour may be.

Following the tragic shooting in Toronto where two were killed and 13 injured, it has played out almost to a "T."

In the U.S. this issue is of the most complicated quagmires possible with the NRA fuelling the fire, leaning hard on the second amendment.

In Canada, it should be far simpler. There is no constitutional right guaranteeing the right to bear arms in Canada. It is viewed far more as a privilege than anything. There is the Firearms Act which outlines the parameters in which a firearm may be owned, but like any act, that can be changed.

The reality is, Canada should take a long hard look at banning handguns for the general public – law enforcement officers and armed forces personnel being the exception.

If anyone can point out a valid reason why they should not be, I am all ears.

Let's debunk the first, go-to of the pro-gun crowd. Self defence with a hand gun in Canada is laughable at best. First of all, open carry is illegal in Canada. The permitted use of hand guns, being target practice, is extremely limited to begin with. You need a special permit just to transport the gun, in a locked case, to and from the shooting range.

Self defence at home is even more ridiculous. Restricted firearms, like hand guns, must be kept locked up while their ammunition is secured in a different location not readily available to the gun. Sorry, by the time both elements are tracked down and brought together, it is probably too late.

The fall back argument always goes along the lines of punishing law-abiding citizens while criminals do not obey these laws to begin with. That may be true, but if operable hand guns are made less accessible then there are fewer guns on the street. While guns are being smuggled into Canada, Border Services are cracking down harder on illegal firearms with 738 seized in 2017 compared to 478 in 2013.

According to Statistics Canada gun violence and murders are on the rise. In 2016 there were 223 gun related homicides in Canada, up from 175 in 2010, more than half of those 223 were committed with a hand gun while 13 were committed by a sawed off rifles or shotguns.

According to Stats Canada, between 2000 and 2009, fire arm use accounted for 16 per cent of all suicides, including 20 per cent of suicides among men.

In the UK, where there is a total ban on firearms, there were 26 gun-related homicides for its population of 65 million from March of 2015 to March of 2016. That's about 10 per cent of what Canada had last year.

This is not arguing all guns should be banned. There is an actual use for rifles and shotguns when it comes to hunting, and those rights should be protected. Wildlife management is an important part of ensuring a healthy ecosystem and is a fantastic alternative to supermarket meat.

Banning handguns is also not some magic bullet that will end gun violence. I am not that naive. No such law has that ability. It needs to be looked at from all angles, especially including more funding for domestic violence programs and mental health – Ontario Premier Doug Ford cutting $335 million in funding ear marked for mental health in that province is a major step backwards.

There are other issues at play, including the economy, gang activity and rural crime that all contribute to the problem.

But navel gazing and just talking about the issue while it is front and centre will not solve gun violence. Actual steps need to be taken, and the first major one should be the ban of hand guns.

jaldrich@postmedia.com