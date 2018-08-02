The Abrams find ways keep tradition alive

A recent photo shot outside the Grand Ole Opry house on The Abrams’ social media speaks of nostalgia.

In 2005, John, 27, and James, 25, Abrams became the youngest Canadians to play the legendary stage in a fiddle medley with the Mike Snider String Band. The fourth-generation touring musicians cut their teeth on a blend of bluegrass, folk, gospel and old country inherited from earlier generations.

Tradition forms the bedrock of their career, and as the brothers spend the summer in the studio with a record expected to pull them closer to the country music mainstream than their 2015 self-titled EP did, they are spending a lot of time remembering.

The sounds they are producing recall their childhood home in Joyceville, Ont., where they grew up exploring the woods, canoeing and riding around on ATV’s, and send back further to an epoch before their time, when their great grandpa and great grandma, who died this summer, began touring as a duo in the 1930’s.

John Abrams has no difficulty consolidating 17 years on the road into a coherent Abrams Brothers image: it has always been informed by real experience; hence the homecoming feel of their last two records.

“I think we've always known country music to be our home and we have, at different times in our career, been closer or farther away from that, but every time we come around to be both feet in country music,” said John Abrams.

“It's such a confluence of tradition and a contemporary sound. Sort of at all times there's a real respect for something that's deeply rooted and authentic.”

An appreciation for this is consistent in audiences in Israel, where they have performed several times near the Sea of Galilee, to rural U.S., the U.K. and small-town Alberta, where they return Thursday to play the Big Valley Jamboree kickoff.

“The message that country music delivers, this storytelling and this way of delivering feelings of nostalgia, feelings of appreciation for simple, important things in life — which is the thing that I love about country music and James and I love writing about in country music — that is a very universal idea. That is so much more popular worldwide than I think people even expect,” said John.

The duo have embraced the genre and honed their talent within it with the help of Toronto’s Juno Award-winning producer and songwriter Gavin Brown (Metric, Billy Talent, Barenaked Ladies) and their team at Warner Music Canada.

For every year John and James spend creating within this world, the better they get at speaking about who they are.

“We feel at home in country music, and when you're at home, I find there's so much peace to be able to create within those walls. Those walls aren't constraining — they're comforting, they're the thing that makes you who you are,” said John.

“We just have so much fun, and I think I've been saying that word more often … as I kind of come into my late twenties here, I'm just having more and more fun every day and I think that James would say the exact same.

“He and I, we laugh so hard sometimes when we're on tour in the car or in the bus, just about the experiences we're having. It's a great thing.”

The Abrams’ 2015 EP follows John and James’ first original record, Northern Redemption (2011), and a Bob Dylan and Arlo Guthrie tribute album, Brown on Blue (2009).

A tinge of nostalgia will pervade their 8 p.m. show at the Coors Banquet Saloon as they return to the festival for the first time since 2012 and play the stage right before their childhood idols, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

“We have grown up absolutely just obsessing over their music since we were little guys,” said John.

“We used to have their Will the Circle Be Unbroken records in the car. We'd listen to them as a family on family trips. For us to get to play with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is totally a dream come true.”

