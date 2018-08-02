Stay safe at BVJ

Your parents were right: safety is paramount to fun.

Be it sunny or stormy and whether alcohol is a part of your weekend or not, the old clichés being prepared can make for a more positive experience Big Valley Jamboree experience.

Security, First Aid and EMS will be on-site to help things along.

“They're not so worried about people drinking and stuff like that. They're more worried about making sure everybody's safe,” said Chris O'Hara, manager of projects, strategies and contracts for central zone Alberta Health Services unit.

“Everybody kind of gathers together … and because there's so many people, things happen.”

O’Hara spent the past three years as site command at the festival, and knows that everybody has heard the clichés about being responsible. Still, he said, the big thing is to play safe.

Sunscreen and hydrating with water will stave off heat stroke and its unpleasant early signs like muscle cramping, flushed skin, throbbing headaches, light-headedness, lack of sweat and nausea.

O’Hara reiterates that alcohol is not hydrating.

“I’m not talking beer, I’m talking water,” he said. “Alcohol will actually dry you out. It makes you dehydrate much quicker.”

A day of imbibing also comes with its preventable risks.

Confusion, loss of consciousness, vomiting, dulled responses, slow and irregular breathing and low body temperature can indicate alcohol poisoning.

Arranging a way to get back from a night out can prevent incidents, even if camping out for the weekend.

“Another good thing to be aware of is know where you are in relation to your campsite,” said O’Hara. “Something I've seen some people do, is they'll actually take a Sharpie and write their campsite right on their arm. That way, if they're overindulged a little bit, somebody can help them get back to where they need to be, whether that be security or friends.”

The busy weekend is enjoyable even for those on duty.

“I liked the interaction with people, and it's a good weekend,” said O’Hara. “Hopefully everybody will have on their sunscreen and have a good weekend.”

EMS will keep two ambulances on-site throughout most of the festival.

