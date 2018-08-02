Sea Serpents swim to top of podium 

The Camrose Sea Serpents swam past their competition to win their own Alberta Summer Swim Association meet at the Manluk Centre in Wetaskwin this weekend.

The Sea Serpents scored the most individual points and relay points of the meet to finish first overall with 887 points. The Edmonton Derrick Devil-Rays were second at 730 and Edmonton Huma was third at 607.

Hannah Gau and Jordyn Fifield led the way for the Sea Serpents gold medalists with a meet-best 36 points in individual races. Gau finished first in the girls 18 and over 50-metre backstroke (one minute, 8.22 seconds), 50m freestyle (30.89 seconds), 200m freestyle (2:33.07) and 50m breast stroke. Fifield, meanwhile finished first in the girls 15-17 year old 100m back stroke (1:19.85), 100m fly (1:19.37), 50m fly (34.05), 200m Individual medley (2:58.28).

Will Hoyme was not far off the pace with three gold medals — boys 7 and 8 100m IM (1:48.80), 25m Free (17.41), 25m fly (21.85), and a silver medal in the 25m breast stroke (26.86).

Ainsley Burnett had two golds — girls 13 and 14 50m free (30.17), 50m fly (32.88), a silver in the 100m IM (1:18.84) and a bronze in the 100m free (1:06.90).

Chevan MacKenzie came back with two golds in the boys 15-17 division — 50m back (34.88), and 100m (1:13.47) — and two bronze medals — 100m fly (1:13.06) and 200 IM (2:42.25).

Rylun Alberg-Moore earned gold in the boys 15-17 100m free (1:00.69) and 200m free (2:12.67), and a silver in the 50m free (27.78). Okada Kotaro earned three gold medals in the boys 13 and 14 division — 50m breast stroke (37.86), 100m breast stroke (1:25.08), and 200m IM (2:50.30).

Alexander Masili finished first in the boys 7&8 50m Free (40.81), and second in the 100m IM (1:56.58) and 25m fly (22.47).

Atley Marsili earned gold in the boys 9 and 10 50m back stroke (44.93) and bronze in the 25m back stroke (20.91).