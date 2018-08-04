Patricia Conroy ready to rock the main stage again

Patricia Conroy was one of the first artists to ever play the main stage at Big Valley Jamboree. This year she will make her long awaited return to the heart beat of the music festival.

The last time Conroy performed on the main stage was in 2000, now she has a 2 p.m. slot on Saturday. Conroy has not been a stranger to BVJ, over the last 18 years, instead she has been a mainstay in the Songwriters Tent, and she will be again this year.

However, she is looking forward to dialling back the clock and cranking out her catalogue of greatest hits.

"It's certainly cool, I am quite honoured to be going back to the main stage, it has been quite a few years but it's kind of like yesterday for me," said Conroy. "When I think back to Big Valley, I remember all of the great times and all the great shows and this is going to be another one for me. We rarely get to do this anymore … we're going to get up there and kick some butt."

During the 1990s, Conroy was one of Canada's biggest names down Nashville. She cranked out a string of hits that include "Keep Me Rockin'," "Somebody's Leavin," "What Else Can I Do?" "Direction of Love," and others.

Over the last several years she has transitioned into a mentor for many new Canadian artists. The biggest way she does this is as a writer and helping them work on material. However, it is so much more than that. She is a voice of reason for many of them and knows intimately the path they are setting out on.

"I realize how hard it is and how hard it was for me to break in and what you do," she said. "There's a bunch of people who help you get there, so do try to mentor a lot of the young artists."

The list of young artists she has worked with and spans the scape from a Meghan Patrick to a Tim Hicks. Each has their own styles, personalities and visions for their music. It has been a steep learning curve for Conroy to step outside of her own comfort zone and find a way to bring the best out of these artists.

"I love the challenge of even another female artist walking in the room and singing a song or two, and I'm like 'Wow, I could never sing like that, but now my Pandora's box is open as far as writing for a voice like that,'" she said. "It really is a challenge, but I like it."

As much as she enjoys being up on the main stage in front of thousands of screaming fans, she is most at home in the song writer's tent, which brings in a number of artists – some performing on the main bill, others who are just hoping to tell the story of their songs. It has become a one of the go-to stops at BVJ as it gives country music fans a peak behind the curtain of what goes into writing some of their favourite songs.

"People like Carolyn Dawn Johnson will show up … and get up and sing a song with you, you never know who is going to be on stage," said Conroy. "There's a ton of great Canadian talent talking about songs, sharing their stories and you get up close and intimate with those stories."

Conroy always has her ear listening for songs that are a fit for a future project of her own, but it was teaming up with another Canadian music legend, Russell deCarle of Prairie Oyster, that brought her back to the studio. The duo was paired up for an album called Artists Then and Now, which is due out later this year.

"It has been a wonderful collaboration," she said. "With that coming out there's probably going to be some touring based around that and that's going to be a chance for me to get up and do some songs."

Later this year she will be performing at the Canadian Country Music Awards Legends show.

She lives full-time in Nashville, but her Canadian roots still run deep. Her family still lives in Canada and she is up often to see them while she also sits on the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN) board. And, of course, she makes her annual pilgrimage to Camrose for BVJ.

"You arrive there, and it's got this great sensible spirit and they put on an excellent show every year," said Conroy. "It's not just one memory. Even last year I remember sitting out with the crowd, it was a beautiful, hot sunny day and Willie Nelson was on stage, and I nearly started crying – I mean Willie Nelson, right there, last year."

