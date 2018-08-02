Nitty Gritty Dirt Band still rolling at 52 years

After 52 years on the road, there are few places the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band looks forward to coming to more than Alberta.

The country music legends will be batting lead off at the Big Valley Jamboree this year, sharing kickoff party headliner duties with Luke Combs, returning to the festival for the first time since 2012.

"We love playing in Alberta, we consider Albertans to be among the craziest and most dedicated country music fans we've ever played for," said founding member Jeff Hanna. "That's something that's always a blast for us."

That's not just window dressing for the band. They have put their money where their mouth is. When it came time to put together a 25th anniversary live album back in 1991 the Long Beach, Calif., group chose Red Deer. The Wild Rose province has been a mainstay on their tours since, including several stops at BVJ.

"There was something particularly rabid about our following in Alberta," said Hanna. "When it came time, we started discussing the live album and we said, let's go to Canada to do it because we know we can guarantee a great audience – not just in numbers but in attitude."

There will be a bit of a different line up from what Dirt Band fans are used. There will be three new faces to the group that got its start in 1966 along with Hanna, Jimmie Fadden and Bob Carpenter.

Stepping in on bass and back up vocals is Jim Photoglo – who wrote the smash hit "Fishin in the Dark" with Wendy Waldman for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – while on fiddle and mandolin is Ross Holmes – by way of Mumford and Sons, Bruce Hornsby and others. Perhaps the addition Hannah is most excited about is his son who is taking over on guitar and vocals for long time member John McEuan.

The addition of the younger Hanna has been a long-time dream of the senior. The Jaime actually played several dates with them a number of years ago, but had a gig with the Mavericks waiting for him. He also spent about a decade playing with Gary Allen's band. The stars finally aligned to bring them together for a full tour.

"As I've got older it's been like 'Man, if I'm going to play with my son, I better do this soon,'" said Jeff Hanna.

The addition of both Jaime Hanna and Holmes has added a new spark to the band, giving them an extra needed jump to their step as they tour into their second half century,

"It's inspiring, the fact that both of these guys are great guys and really easy to hang out with, but we're hearing just a fresh bunch of note," said Hannah. "A lot of people have said 'We haven't seen you smile this much in a decade.' So it's really nice to hear that."

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has been through several evolutions of country music. In fact, they started out as a rock band in the 1960s and 70s and had a No. 1 hit with "Mr. Bojangles." But as country music started to change in the 80s, they started to find themselves on the country radio dial, though Hanna says they did not change what they were doing.

Their hit "Fishin in the Dark" solidified their country music bonafides, and follow up singles "Cadillac Ranch," and "Baby's Got a Hold on Me." They won three Grammy's and a Country Music Association Award.

"Fishin" however has endured through the years and in 2014 was finally certified platinum after being released in 1986. The song has thrived through generations of fans and iterations of the genre.

"When we heard "Fishin" … the fun element on that was huge, it was a really well written song without being corny or silly, it was like a big tune, it had a big beat and it had a chorus that everybody could sing," said Hanna. "When we recorded it, I think pretty well everyone knew that it was going to be a hit, but the fact that it has continued 31 years ago it was a No. 1 record, it stayed No 1 longer in Canada than in the States – we're really happy to have this anthem."

They are working on new material, but they will be reaching back through their large catalogue of songs for their BVJ performance.

BVJ is just one stop on a busy summer tour schedule for the band, and with their new youth infusion, they have no plans on stopping any time soon. Hanna says they'll go until the bus breaks down, but they've already played through a broken down bus on this tour. Their drummer also played through a walking pneumonia at a stop in June.

"There's a lot of dedication on everyone's part to go out and meet it every time," said Hanna. "The old cliché about living in the moment we feel like playing in the moment, it's a big deal to us."

Jaldrich@postmedia.com