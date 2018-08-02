New stage thrust at centre of festival buzz

The biggest storyline heading into this year's Big Valley Jamboree may not be the artists, but rather the stage they are performing on.

The controversial 100-foot stage thrust will make its debut this year along with a redesigned concert bowl designed with making the overall fan experience better. It has been two years in the works but one of the biggest jobs was to sell their long-time attendees on the idea that they may have different seats this year.

"At the end of the day, the redesign of the concert bowl, the viewing angles, the easy access to your seats and just the experience of having the artists walk right into the concert bowl should sell the redesign for itself," said BVJ promoter Chris Melnychuk.

How well the new stage goes over with fans and artists will be a big theme as the festival hits 26 years old this year.

The thrust is a long extension of the stage that will extend up the middle of the concert bowl at a height of about 50 inches. It also has a 15-foot cross section, 20 feet from the stage giving the performers more options and space to move. This will put fans within reach of the artists that choose to use the thrust and interact with them.

They have become standard at many festivals throughout the music world, and are used as a tool to attract different acts who thrive on the interaction with their fans.

"There are some artists who have never grown up with something like that and when you give them a tool like that they need to know how to work it and use it too, but this day and age," said Melnychuk. "A lot of the newer acts, the up-and-coming artists, they know how to work that thing and they will be out there interacting with the crowd to their full potential."

There will be a few more tweaks to the BVJ experience beyond the stage as well.

Melnychuk promises surprises throughout the week including different artists making appearances throughout the festival. There will also be a return of motocross to the onsite exhibitions as well as the introduction of wild west performer Loop Rawlins of America's Got Talent fame. There has been a rebranding of the karaoke competition as the Voice of Big Valley Jamboree with the opportunity to perform at the Coors Banquet Saloon on Sunday night up for grabs, and there has been the addition of the Outlaw Country Dance Team. This year BVJ has also brought in Big Mike and Kixxsin as a house band for the saloon.

"The main message is, don't miss any shows this year because you might miss something that you'll regret," said Melnychuk.

For campers who manage to shake the cobwebs early enough in the morning from the previous night's party, there will be a couple of options for breakfast. In addition to Bulls for Breakfast put on by the Camrose Kodiaks, there will be a Honey Bunches of Oats station set up for those looking for a free bowl of cereal before that day's activities.

There will be another opportunity for fans to get a little closer to their favourite artists with the introduction of the Toyota Autograph Stage.

"The artists will do a quick question and answer before signing some autographs," said Melnychuk. "We're going to try to convince as many artists as we can to go over there and sign some autographs, it's always up to how it fits their schedule and if they have to get out of there quickly."

For concert goers coming from out of town there is the reminder that the main bridge through Camrose is still under construction and all traffic coming from the west is being instructed to take Camrose Drive south around the city to access the festival site.

When it comes to security, it will look similar to last year with the continuation of full baggage checks for fans entering the concert bowl and Coors Banquet Saloon.

"Try and be 30-45 minutes ahead of time in case the bag check lines are a tad backed up," said Melnychuk. "A couple of minutes for that piece of mind and extra layer of security is totally worth it."

It is a year-long task to put BVJ together and Melnychuk says organizers are already looking to next year and how to tweak their lineup and experience further.

"Monday around noon is probably one of the biggest sighs of relief but also one of the most depressing days, because after everybody works so hard over the 365 days of the year, you need to go start all over again basically the day after," he said, adding the biggest goal is to make sure everyone heads home safely.

