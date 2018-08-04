Music with a purpose

Ken Stead never considered a career in country music up until a couple of years ago. Now he will be performing on the main stage at Big Valley Jamboree.

The Edmonton folk singer actually came to the folk genre late.

As the story goes, he listened mainly to rap and hip hop growing up when his mother, as a form of punishment, took him to the Edmonton Folk Fest with a group of her friends. Instead of being penalized, he fell in love with the music.

Now 35, Stead has been chasing his own place in the folk music lexicon which has dipped a foot into the country music scene in recent years, fuelled by winning Project Wild two years ago.

"What I was always shocked about was how the country world embraced my music while not having to change anything I'm doing already," he said. "It's been a welcoming surprise to know how hospitable and appreciative country music fans are of what I'm doing. It's made things easy to approach something like Big Valley with a sense of welcomeness."

While he never performed in the rap genre or even wrote any music for it, he is able to draw parallels from the story telling into folk and country music, in particular looking at the way Tupac was able to tell his story and use his art as a way to create a movement.

"I like music that has a purpose and has an intention behind it and comes from a place of genuineness and tells a story," he said, noting those themes have been lost in more current hip hop.

Stead uses his own music to tell his story. Sometimes it is digging deep into a wound, but in the long run it is cathartic, even though it may be painful at the time, like going through his divorce and moving back to Edmonton.

"I've been through some pretty hefty transitions in my life, and at the time it was hard to reflect and see what the hell just happened in my life," he said. "I've been through a lot and I've seen a lot. At 35 now, I feel like I'm an open book, I have no shame, we're all just human. The more we recognize that we all make mistakes, we all have hurts we all have stresses in our lives and we all have the right to be happy and enjoy it and to dance and enjoy music together. That's what music does, that's what BVJ does. It brings a lot of people together and it recognizes that we're all just human and that we're able to gather around this one stage and do it together."

It's not all doom and gloom with him. His new album — coming out in February and will be a big part of his set on Saturday on the main stage — carries with it new sounds and much more upbeat material, reflective of where he is in his life now.

His new music is sonically different ranging from roots rock to soul to country soul to 80s pop rock.

There has been a lot of introspection over the last three years, when his last album came out, to arrive where he is at now.

"I went through a bit of an identity crisis trying to figure out am I country, am I not country? What am I going to be doing in a set?" he said. "The conclusion I came to up with was just be yourself, just make a really great record."

Stead is familiar with Big Valley Jamboree, having appeared on the songwriter's stage the last two years. He has pulled a lot out of those sessions with Patricia Conroy, Clayton Bellamy, Randy Hutchins and JJ Shiplett, but this will be the first time he emerges on to one of the stages with the spotlight all on him. His style of music may be well suited to the 1 p.m. slot that he is in and will give him a chance to work through the nerves of the main stage without 25,000 people staring back at him. He will have the chance to ease people into the second full day of the festival, one that is capped by headliner Alabama.

"I'm just looking forward to doing BVJ," he said. "Main stage is a big surprise for us this year and hopefully in years to come we can work our way up to a later slot. I'm just thankful for the opportunity."

jaldrich@postmedia.com