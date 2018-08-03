Kulyk finds healing and life in music

Kalsey Kulyk’s heartfelt lyrics may not stop tears from flowing, but they certainly forge connections.

Kulyk herself got misty-eyed during her 2017 Canadian Country Music Association performance of “More Time.”

“I have been singing that song for a year and a half and you'd think that I would have my emotions down,” said Kulyk.

But there was no escaping the crack in her voice as she got her grandpa up on stage with her.

“The only thing I tell myself when doing that is, 'Kalsy be professional and suck it up.' But honestly, no matter how many times I play those songs…that are really emotional and sensitive to me, I'll still get a little bit of a frog in my throat and I'll have to kind of clear it, because those are songs that come from real places.”

“More Time” will be featured on the EP Kulyk currently has in the works as she hits the Big Valley Jamboree Mainstage Friday at 1 p.m., and the singer-songwriter stage right after that.

The record will be emotional and organic — a sample of the land Kulyk grew up on beneath the Northern Lights, four hours away from the nearest McDonalds, in Hudson Bay, Sask. Country music is, to her, storytelling at its finest.

Kulyk began writing when she was 13 on the blue Washburn guitar she still stores at her mom’s place. She jumped into music wholeheartedly when faced with a cancer diagnosis towards the end of high school. Swallowing the harsh reality of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, songwriting became her way of processing her the world.

“I got a lot of life experience from all sorts of age groups just talking to people, and a lot of times I would come home from a chemo session and I would sit down with a guitar and I would just write about what I was feeling and what other people were feeling,” said Kulyk. “I had to get it out some way and music was a therapy for me. It was healing, it was my way of expressing my emotions without having to tell people what I was going through.”

Heading into her tenth year of remission this October, she said the experience helped her realize her hope of communicating through song. She started out sharing her work with only her close family, then experienced the solace they could bring to others playing for an audience at a spiritual centre.

“I want to give people the words that they don't know how to express themselves, connect with them and make them feel exactly what they're feeling inside their body from a song,” said Kulyk.

Moving forward with the belief that her best life was the one of her dreams, she moved down to Las Vegas where she was connected through a mutual friend of her grandfather with legendary record producer Richard Dashut (Rumours, Fleet Wood Mac.) After two or three years learning the ins and outs of the industry, Kulyk inked an independent record deal with Calgary-based Famous Records, with whom she released two EP’s.

She relocated to Music City three years ago to focus on her vision as an artist, a leap which led to her signing with Ole and Red Dot Label Group this September, on the same day she took the title of CCMA Discovery Artist.

Writing two times a day and releasing a song on her Facebook page each Monday, she honed her ability to connect with listeners down in Nashville. “More Time” was right on the mark, racking up over a million views and 26,000 shares.

“I'm a super empathetic person so if somebody's feeling something, I feel it on the same level and I've always been able to get out those emotions just by writing them,” said Kulyk. “That's just the way that I communicate and that's the way I feel a lot of people communicate, is through music.”

Friday’s shows will check off a venue Kulyk has had her sights on nearly a decade ago. Her experience in the audience was both frightful and inspiring, as she took in iconic artists during a vicious storm.

“I remember being there like, ‘Oh my gosh, am I going to die here?’ But I remember being in the audience and just thinking to myself, ‘I'm going to play on this stage one day.”

She is eager to share her music with the festival from both stages.

“I love singer songwriter venues where I can just sit up on stage and tell stories and …connect with my audience in an emotional moment,” said Kulyk.

But electric crowds get her going as well.

“That's exactly where I want to be all the time, and that's how and where I want to live my life, is right on a big stage.”

