Kodiaks ready to serve at Bulls for Breakfast

One of Big Valley Jamboree's crowd-favourite traditions has nothing to do with honky tonks and broken down trucks.

Instead, it's all about getting up in the morning, having a big breakfast and putting in an honest day's work in eight-second intervals.

Bulls for Breakfast will feature the 80 of the top bull riders from the Bull Riders Canada Inc. Circuit and stock from the Vold Rodeo Co., and the Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp. There will be an estimated $12,000 handed out over the course of the four days of bull riding action.

Almost as much at stake are the dollars up for grabs for the Camrose Kodiaks Alberta Junior Hockey League Club. The club will be running the breakfast end of things as always in one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, with volunteers cooking the food and players bussing tables and serving pancakes, eggs and sausages.

"That’s a huge fundraiser for us, it's great to have the people out, players will be working there each day and volunteers," said Kodiaks head coach and general manager. "Every junior organization runs on volunteers and we've got phenomenal volunteers out there, and every year everyone gets excited about Bulls for Breakfast."

It is not just local players who will be getting in on the action. The Welke Twins -- Carson and McKenzie -- will be coming all of the way out from Yorkton, Sask., to volunteer, while others will be coming in from Calgary and Edmonton and other parts of Alberta.

And they will be kept busy. The Kodiaks expect to serve as many as 6,000 eggs and 6,000 sausages and even more pancakes.

The Kodiaks will also be in the parade walking with Walk-a-Mile in Her Shoes in support of the Camrose Women's Shelter and with Camrose Pride.

"What I'm all about and what we're all about is community. It's not about exposure or raw! Raw! Raw!" said Rybalka. "We're out there because it's a great community and whatever we can do to give back, we're excited."

The bulls will be running at 2 p.m. on Thursday south of the Marketplace Tradeshow Building and at 10 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

