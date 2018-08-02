In Urban’s steps — from Australia to Alberta

Kirsty Lee Akers has been performing in the tracks of great Australian country artists like Keith Urban since winning the Toyota Star Maker competition in her late teens.

Now into of her fifth studio record, she is making her mark in the Canadian Prairies.

Following a guest appearance at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Saskatoon last year, Akers is back for two major Alberta festivals. She played the Calgary Stampede in July and gets the Camrose Big Valley Jamboree Kickoff experience Thursday at 7 p.m.

“It's just great to be able to get out and see as many Canadian artists as I can,” said Akers. “We don't get a lot of Canadian artists, so I think that's something Canadian artists need to look into. And, of course, more Australian artists need to look into coming here … because we’ve both got such great industries that we can all tap into.”

Akers comes from a background of stereotypical “Aussie Battlers.” Her mom was 17 when she was born, and her father worked two jobs to support their family of six.

Hard work and music were abundant in her upbringing. Dolly Parton was her first inspiration.

“We were never as dirt poor as she (Parton) talks about being. There were a lot of brother and sisters in her family. But coming from your hardworking family, we never had a lot of money or anything like that, and just wanting to chase that music dream, I could really relate to that in her story,” said Akers.

Shania Twain came next. Young Akers was hooked by the artwork alone when her aunt brought over the Canadian country icon’s record in the 90’s.

“I remember seeing her on the front cover and seeing a picture of her on the back where she had her belly button hanging out and that just wasn't ever seen in country music,” said Akers. “I thought, ‘Oh my god, this woman is amazing. I want to be just like this person.’”

Akers’ whole life evolved around music. Her parents would save up all year to take her competitions around the country, the first of which she entered at the age of three. Her mom sang along loudly from the side of the stage.

Akers won her first trip to Nashville at the Telstra Road to Discovery when she was 17. This was followed by a win at Toyota Star Maker — the talent search known for launching the careers of artists like Keith Urban and James Blundell.

Akers’ debut album, Little Things (2007) came out that same year, earning her a Country Music Awards of Australia Golden Guitar for new talent.

Much of Akers’ work is inspired by personal experience and captures the strength and thoughtfulness of the proud woman of the Wonnarua Nation. She stands out with her bold and honest lyricism.

The lyrics for her 2016 single “Take Me Back” came to her while flipping burgers at the café she co-owned with her high school sweetheart. It was the day of her parents’ divorce.

“I was feeling very depressed. I guess even though we're grown adults it's never a nice thing to go through when your family sort of breaks up like that,” said Akers.

The song about her parents’ relationship — starting out young, the mistakes they made and how things may have gone differently — came out quickly once she got home to her guitar.

“A lot of people think that's very personal but … I don't really hold back with my song writing. I find that helps me to cope through things.”

The café has since been closed; with her husband behind her, they made the decision to sell when confronted with the choice of sticking it out or reaching for the next step in her career.

Akers said, “Of course it was going to be music. I didn't want to have anything that was holding me back from achieving the dream.”

It’s full steam ahead ever since.

Her fourth studio album, Burn Baby Burn (2016), hit no. 1 on the ARIA Australian Sales Chart for country music and produced six consecutive no. 1 music videos on the Country Music Channel. Her single I Will attracted 150,000 views within three days of release and was her first video to be added to both Country Music Television and Great American Country in the U.S.

Akers spent the time between her two Prairie performances back home in Australia launching her latest album, Under My Skin (2018). The record was produced independently prior to being picked up by Social Family Records in April, when Akers inked a two-album deal with the label.

“It was great that I’m with a label, but I've also been able to produce the album myself, totally have a say in everything,” said Akers.

“At the end of the day, it's all about the team that you have around you. It's not a one-man show, this whole music biz.”

Akers heads into the record deal as a finalist for a 2017 Golden Guitar Award, an Australasian Performing Right Association Award, a Vanda and Young song-writing award, and a seven-time CMC TV Award nominee.

lsimonot@postmedia.com