Hyatt survives the early music squeeze

On a rare July morning Andrew Hyatt is lying in bed with his dog.

He is lucky to get three or four days like this in a month since the release of his debut album, Iron and Ashes, last spring. The record, a collection of contemplative tracks cushioned between rocking riffs and strong vocals, landed two top ten singles (“On Me” and “Do it with You”).

“It (Iron and Ashes) just kind of set this spark in motion that lit a fire,” said Hyatt in the lead-up to his Big Valley Jamboree performance on the Coors Banquet Stage Saturday at 10:30 p.m. “We had put in our years of developing relationships in the industry and then eventually those relationships were in place. When the record came out, it was something I was super proud of.”

Hyatt has been brushing elbows with big names in the industry in its wake, hitting the road with multi-platinum selling Dallas Smith as the special guest on his 26-stop tour across Canada, and joining gold-certified U.S. country artist Chris Lanes for a number of northern dates. He took home the Country Music Association of Ontario’s Rising Star award in June, and is currently a finalist for the SiriusXM Top of the Country award.

Iron and Ashes emerged from the perfect storm of a few years of heartbreak, some great cowrites and some great heartfelt songs. Hyatt said it is a departure from his 2015 EP, Never Back Down.

Hailing from Sudbury, Ont., Hyatt hopped off to Toronto directly after graduating from high school and soon learned it would not be simple.

“It was a little bit of blind foolishness involved there…you're 18 years old and you say, ‘I'm going to move to the big city and play music,’ and then you get there and you have to get a job, because this is not going to be easy.”

He stuck it out for four months before returning home and apprenticing as an iron worker. However, it was apparent the trade was a plan B.

“I was always getting in trouble for sneaking off or having my phone on me and recording voice notes of song ideas and whatnot,” said Hyatt. “It got to a point where I was like I can't see myself doing this for the next 30 years and I'd rather be happy than have a lot of money in my bank account at the time.”

Whether working at the mine, waiting tables or studying to get into policing, or waiting tables, he knew these were means to an end — jobs he could enjoy fine enough and get enough time off to make and tour records.

Returning to Toronto, he worked at a restaurant for a year before the opportunity came up to play a patio show there. He was then confronted with the option of serving tables or entertaining them.

“I realized, ‘Well, why don’t I just start playing bars?’… I could do this three nights a week rather than spend every night waiting tables,” he said.

The transition was slow.

“The squeeze is kind of what makes you or breaks you and I think that was evident in the last record (Never Back Down.),” said Hyatt. “I was a little bit young, and there was a solid two years of struggle where … there wasn't always a lot of money and I wouldn't be able to sleep at night looking at the ceiling in Toronto going, ‘Man, I don't know how I'm going to keep doing this and dealing with the stress of it.”

His success this year seems like validation for his time in the trenches.

“There's some shows I show up to and we're getting treated, not that we were ever treated badly before, but just so well,” said Hyatt. “We kind of look at each other and go, ‘Oh, wow man, things have changed a lot in the last year.”

Heading into BVJ off a slew of summer shows and several days in the studio working on a new record, Hyatt will bring a polished and high-energy show to his first go at the festival.

“We try and keep it loud and keep it fun, and with my background having been a lot of playing in bars we always try and do a couple of stripped down songs.”

