Goodvin survives the squeeze

Aaron Goodvin expects to pick out at least a few familiar faces from the sea of thousands that swarm a show on the Big Valley Jamboree main stage.

The Alberta-native developed his talent on the Prairies before breaking into Music City with a track picked up by Luke Bryan’s mutli-platinum album, Crash My Party (2013).

Goodvin barrelled on full-steam after that success. His debut single, “Knock on Wood” (2015), landed among the top 40, followed by a full-length record in 2016, three top tens and two consecutive Canadian Country Music Association Rising Star nominations.

He is no stranger to BVJ, having played on the ATB Financial Homegrown Talent Stage, in the songwriter’s tent, and taken the main stage two years ago, and is eager to return to the well-known venue. His brush with the major leagues brings him closer to his fans.

“What I learned from my fans is that the tough times, they don't always last, but music really helps them through,” said Goodvin in the lead-up to his 3 p.m. Saturday performance.

“That's what it's all about, getting out to see these people that kind of followed your career. I'm so excited to show them how far I've come.”

Nashville is not all rosy. Goodvin made multiple trips starting in his late teens and was going on two years of writing there full time before Bryan cut his song, but nothing had really happened.

“I was struggling. I was playing for people, but I couldn't get anywhere,” he said. “At that time, it was just like anything would be amazing, because when you have nothing going on, you're just kind of grasping at straws.”

He was nevertheless growing in a great circle of writers including Cole Swindell and Adam Sanders. Goodvin craves the synergy of other people and, moreover, having someone to bounce ideas off of helps him to concentrate — he was diagnosed with ADD when he was 11.

The trio had just completed a series of heart-wrenchers when Swindell proposed they pen something positive and up-beat. Bryan took kindly to the resulting tune, “Out Like That,” and recorded it for his album.

“That was a huge record to be on. I know there were a lot of people in Nashville trying to get on that record. And, of course, it came right about the time that I was close to giving up, probably the closest I've ever been,” said Goodvin.

“In my mind, that's probably what god was doing, was to make sure that he gave me something so that I would keep going. I feel like I'm one of those give-a-darn artists, where if I'm not doing something that's full of passion and purpose, then it's really hard for me to keep going. That kept me going. That put enough money in the pocket to allow me to keep working at it.”

Goodvin is currently back in the studio with a new single slated for release in the next few weeks. He thinks his next record will track his journey as a musician well.

“To get a record deal, to get the first album so that I could get this music on the radio so that people could hear it, it's like this giant process that seems like you're pushing a rock up hill forever and then you finally get it over the top, and then it's all just kind of crazy,” said Goodvin.

“I feel like I'm in a lot better place [now], and I think my career has a lot to do with that; my personal life does too.”

This will be reflected in his sound.

“You still have the same old anecdotes and gut-wrenching songs, because that's a part of who I am as a person and as an artist, so it will still have that, but it will be a little bit more fun.”

Meanwhile, Goodvin is buzzing through a summer of nearly 30 shows, connecting with listeners and just celebrating music.

“I get to go out there and perform music for my friends — it's not really any different than getting people excited if I'm sitting around a campfire and playing. I want people to be excited about the music … it's the most amazing thing on the planet, and that’s why I love what I do,” said Goodvin.

“It's about the power that it has over people and what it can get them through. I always say if I'm in a show and I've made somebody laugh, have fun and cry, then I'm doing my job. It's kind of a whirlwind of emotions, so that's what I strive for.”

Sure to be on his BVJ setlist with its acoustic guitar and infectious vibe is the platinum hit single, “Lonely Drum.”

