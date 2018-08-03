From the campground to the spotlight

Drew Gregory grew up partying in the Big Valley Jamboree campgrounds, this year he gets to play ring leader.

The Standard, Alta., cowboy will be front and centre on the Coors Banquet Stage on Saturday night, but it was not too long ago that he was spending his August Long Weekend Jumping off the back of a trailer into the box of a pickup truck filled with water.

"There's a lot of things I can't say too, but we had some fun out there," he said with a laugh.

His career actually had more of a storybook start at the music festival. He would break out his guitar at intersections in the campground and start belting out covers while other joined in.

"I was thinking it was definitely a dream at that time to be on an official stage, the main stage, even the beer gardens stage," said Gregory, 33. "We were in the crowd at that time, so it's pretty cool every time we get to do it."

This will now be his third time actually being paid to perform at BVJ and his second time in the Coors Banquet Saloon.

Big Valley Jamboree has often served as a launching pad for artists on the upswing of their careers, helping the likes of Brett Kissel, Aaron Goodvin and Washboard Union propel themselves into stardom. Gregory fits the profile.

He has already racked up one Alberta Country Music Association Award for artist of the year (2015) and his latest album, Good Place to Start, hit No. 1 on on the Canadian iTunes Country Music Charts on its opening weekend.

"BVJ has always been amazing about supporting especially Alberta artists up and coming and building their careers," said Gregory, 33. "The agents themselves definitely scout out artists that are doing that. I remember the CD sales and the merch’ sales were higher than they ever had been the night we got up on the beer gardens stage, so you know you're making that connection with the fans. It's unmatched in a lot of places."

Connections with industry people has played a big role in his emergence as a rising star, and a lot of hose connections have come through the Canadian fraternity of artists down in Nashville. In particular, Aaron Goodvin has helped him a lot in meeting the right people and connecting him with top song writers in the Music City.

It is an aspect that he says is important to continue to pay forward.

"I know we’re all in competition for the little radio spots, but I think we all only get better if we help each other," said Gregory. "It's pretty cool to be a part of that community for sure."

That community has helped round out his own song writing. His goal for his latest album was to a part of writing every song, and he accomplished that goal. He has also been more involved in creating his own sound with producer Jason Berry, now that he is more familiar with how it all works. It has been part maturation part learning curve.

"I think you can see through each album where I was in life at that time, it's very much reflected in the songs," he said. "This one is no different, I've evolved a little bit and I'm getting more comfortable saying those things, and also musically I'm just pushing more for what I want."

Gregory sings about what he knows, and that's life growing up on his grain farm near Standard.

"I've always tried to keep those rural roots in the songs," he said.

He is careful to remember where he has come from at the festival. A few years ago his wife won tickets to Big Valley Jamboree and while they did mingle backstage and with some of the artists and industry people, they made sure to spend plenty of time in the seating area taking in concerts.

"I think is important to remember that side of things," he said. "I'm just as much a music fan as I am loving to play it. You've got to stand out there on the other side of it as well to remember what you have to do to make them happy."

jaldrich@postmedia.com