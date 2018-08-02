Festival packs surprises into lineup

As Big Valley Jamboree enters its second quarter century, the country music smorgasbord has the unruly task of trying to constantly one-up the year before.

After 25 years, organizers have putting the Camrose music festival down to a fine art, but there is no complacency.

This year the four-day concert is headlined by country music legends Alabama and two of the biggest names of today's generation, Florida Goergia Line and Thomas Rhett, meanwhile they have brought back crowd favourites like Paul Brandt, Patricia Conroy and Dallas Smith, and rising stars like Brett Eldredge, Aaron Goodvin, and Jess Moskaluke.

For BVJ promoter Chris Melnychuk, the mantra is simple.

"It’s never been about being Big Valley Jamboree being the biggest, it's always been about trying to be the best and give our guests the best experience possible," he said. "We're starting to see the third generation of country fans that have started coming to this festival by their parents who were brought here by their parents. It's starting to cater this event for the fourth generation and those to follow."

To accomplish this they set out to bring in something for everyone. They do their best to bring in acts that speak to all of those different generations that will fill the concert bowl and the campgrounds over the weekend.

The party gets started on Thursday night in the Coors Banquet Saloon with four mini concerts, kicked off by Kirsty Lee Akers at 7 p.m., followed by The Abrams at 8 p.m., hall of famers The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at 9:30 p.m., and then capped by Luke Combs at 11:15 p.m.

"The Thursday night Kickoff featuring Luke Combs and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is on target to be the biggest Thursday night we've ever had," said Melnychuk, who encourages people to get there early and to buy their tickets as soon as possible if they were waiting buy them.

Rhett headlines the first full day of BVJ 2018, bringing with him a catalogue loaded with chart topping singles, including "Craving You" featuring Maren Morris, "Unforgettable", and "Marry Me," all off his most recent album, Life Changes. His performance follows the return of Brandt to the Main Stage for the first time since 2008, Billy Ray Cyrus, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Leaving Thomas and Kalsey Kulyk. Aaron Pritchett and Drew Gregory take over the Coors Banquet Saloon following Rhett.

Saturday is headlined by one of the biggest bands in country music history as Alabama takes over the main stage at 9 p.m. Alabama's biggest success came in the 1980s where the band had 27 No. 1 hits, seven multi-platinum albums. The success continued into the 1990s until the disbanded in 2003. They reunited in 2010 and have been touring hard ever since.

Preceding Alabama on the main stage is Smith, who had one of the best showings of last year as the SiriusXM Surprise Artist to close out the entire festival. Satruday also boasts Moskaluke, Goodvin, Patricia Conroy, and Ken Stead out of Edmonton. The Coors Banquet Stage will continue rocking with Andre Hyatt and Emerson Drive.

The final day of BVJ is headlined by one of the biggest duos in country music over the last 10 years, Florida Georgia Line. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelly have been tearing up the country music scene since FGL hit it big with their debut single "Cruise" in 2012. Eldredge holds the slot before FGL with George Canyon, Small Town Pistols, Danny Hooper and Sykamore also performing, Country girl band Nice Horse takes over the Coors Banquet Stage at 10:30 p.m. and Melnychuk says they have another SiriusXM Surprise Artist booked to close out the festival. They have their work cut out to meet the standard of the last two years with Smith and Gord Bamford in 2016.

"It's a very beneficial spot to have, because what it does is you have people showing up and they are showing up no matter who the artist is," said Melnychuk. "Now it may not be an artist who they have ever wanted to see before, but it brings a whole new audience to this artist so they can get a whole new fan base … it’s a really good relationship with the artists.

"It's great to keep that element of surprise and another thing buzzing and people trying to figure out all weekend who it is and walking around and looking at name tags to see if it belongs to an artist who isn't on the lineup, that whole sense of intrigue and anticipation that finally ends up with a great show on Sunday night."

