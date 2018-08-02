Melodies from the highly-popular musical Les Misérables poured into empty hallways from the music room at École Camrose Composite High School on Monday.

Cast and orchestra rehearsals are already underway for the late fall performance.

Nalyn Tindall is preparing her voice to play the blissful, inquisitive, distraught and lovestruck Cosette.

“Playing Cosette has allowed me to extend my range a lot, acting and singing,” said Tindall.

The high register of her sweet songs will take some getting used to, but they are enjoyable and coming along nicely. Tindall has been in musicals previously, including École Charlie Killam Schools’ Beauty and the Beast as Belle. However, Les Misérables will be her first experience performing with an orchestra. She looks forward to their accompaniment.

“I think it gives the songs that extra emphasis a background track doesn't,” she said. “It's just an extra element that I think is almost crucial if you want to have an over the top, amazing show.”

Under the direction of Graham Green, the ÉCCHS music department made their orchestral debut in last year’s production of West Side Story.

Percussionist Malia Pattullo likes the added dimension of performing in a live orchestra.

“It's a lot more pressure, I feel, because you have to make sure you're on time and have the right stuff so the cast doesn't screw up, and you have to match their tempo if they change it.”

“I think it's going to be a lot of fun. I really enjoy the musical and the music in this one and I have lots of fun playing with my friends.”

Both students enjoy the story they will bring to life. Pattullo said she has watched the movie version and is interested in breaking into the nearly 2,000-page book. Whereas Tindall was vaguely familiar with Les Misérables before her February audition, she is now a fan.

“Having all the different story lines all fall into one is really interesting because there's so many characters that come from so many different places and it has that heart and similar feel throughout it even though the stories are so different.”

Set in post-revolution 19th century France, it is a piece the students can relate back to their curriculums, but also to the wider world.

Director Stephen Cole makes a point of choosing shows that are socially aware, hence last year’s West Side Story and ÉCCHS’s 2016 performance of Rent. The musical based on Victor Hugo’s 1860’s novel, Les Misérables, fit the bill.

“It’s quite relevant. It's talking about social issues of poverty and how the rich keep getting rich and the poor are still struggling,” said Cole.

As the cast will sing, “At the end of the day you’re another day older, and that’s all you can say for the life of the poor.”

“Poverty is still with us … minimum wage is barely enough for a person to survive on. Here we are how many years later and it’s still the same kind of thing.”

Cole is optimistic about taking on another ambitious production after seeing the students step up to the challenging rhythms and choreography of West Side Story and is excited to share their interpretation of the well-loved musical.

“It was in the future and we were planning to eventually get around to doing Les Mis but after the success of West Side Story, I thought we could do anything,” he said.

ÉCCHS will perform a shortened script that stays true to the story at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. Tickets will be sold at camroselive.ca and at the theatre’s box office. Proceeds from sales will help cover the costs of the show.

