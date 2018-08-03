News Local

County and City agree on sand and salt deal 

By Leah Simonot, Camrose Canadian

Camrose County reached an agreement with the City of Camrose that will buy them time to make a decision about their sand and salt supply.  

 

Camrose County came up against this situation as their previous contractor, Carillion, filed for bankruptcy this year. 

The agreement comes after a motion was carried at the July 24 council meeting to approve an unbudgeted expenditure of up to $500,000 for the construction of a sand and salt storage facility to ensure they have a supply.  

In light of this arrangement, County administrator Paul King said they are not looking at doing any construction this fall.  

“It means we have access to a facility that will supply our sand and salt and that gives us a year to make some better decisions about what we’re going to do with our particular supply going forward. It just buys us some time to make a better decision,” said King.  

“The city is just going to us their existing facility, and we’ll have access to it.” 

Camrose County budgets a supply of about 700 megatons to service their hamlets. 

 

lsimonot@postmedia.com 

 

 



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »