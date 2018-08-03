County and City agree on sand and salt deal 

Camrose County reached an agreement with the City of Camrose that will buy them time to make a decision about their sand and salt supply.

Camrose County came up against this situation as their previous contractor, Carillion, filed for bankruptcy this year.

The agreement comes after a motion was carried at the July 24 council meeting to approve an unbudgeted expenditure of up to $500,000 for the construction of a sand and salt storage facility to ensure they have a supply.

In light of this arrangement, County administrator Paul King said they are not looking at doing any construction this fall.

“It means we have access to a facility that will supply our sand and salt and that gives us a year to make some better decisions about what we’re going to do with our particular supply going forward. It just buys us some time to make a better decision,” said King.

“The city is just going to us their existing facility, and we’ll have access to it.”

Camrose County budgets a supply of about 700 megatons to service their hamlets.

lsimonot@postmedia.com