Brandt’s journey back to the main stage

Paul Brandt knows he has done his job when there's not a dry eye in the house.

The 46-year-old Calgarian has spent the last 23 years as the king of Canadian country music, a journey that has landed him his own spot in the National Music Centre in his hometown.

On Friday he will be back on the main stage at Big Valley Jamboree for the first time in 10 years. Just know that while he can crank out the high-tempo tunes, he will slow it down and be looking at hitting all the feels.

"There is something about reaching into peoples' emotions through music that I always love," he said. "For me, when I am in the audience and listening to music, I want that, I want to feel someone understands what I am going through and is pushing those buttons to get closer to those emotions. I think that is part of the healing part of music."

He manages to do this by playing on what country music has always done well, by telling stories with moral conflict that mean something, that impact the audience.

"That fine line between heaven and hell, that back alley between Tootsies and the Ryman," he said. "No one cares if you slept with the preacher's daughter if you don't have to face them in church the next morning. I love those kinds of stories."

Brandt broke on the music scene in 1996 with his first single "My Heart Has a Hiostory," which was recently recognized by Nielsen BDS as the most played Canadian country radio song since the chart began in 1996. He has 26 top 10 singles spannign 11 albums, and is the most awarded male Canadian country music artist in history.

His latest album, The Journey, Vol. 1, pays homage to the career he has had with singles like the album's namesake, "YEG to BNA", and "Thank You." It was largely inspired by a motorcycle trip from Calgary and down the Pacific Coast Highway to Arizona and back. On the trip he saw many amazing sites, from Joshua Tree to the redwoods, even just driving along the sheer coast of California.

The trip also gave him time to reflect on life, and in particular one song kept running through his mind, "Alberta Bound." A song that was written in 10 minutes, on a day he was feeling home sick, and it turned into one of his biggest hits.

"Then I thought, I've spent a lot of time going the other direction, going from Alberta down to Nashville and I love that place," he said. "I have a lot of great connections and friends down there still and every time I pick up that guitar case recently and it there's that baggage tag on it that says YYC to BNA, it's Calgary to Nashville … I thought 'I'm going to write 'Alberta Bound' in reverse."

The song chronicles those trips over the last couple of decades and the lessons he has learned along the way.

It has also formed the theme for an exhibit about Brandt's career at the National Music Centre, a joint effort with the Mount Royal University. The exhibit includes more than 1,600 items from his life and career including behind the scenes footage, his awards, scraps of paper that he wrote songs on, even a Garth Brooks inspired shirt he wore during the talent search contest that launched his career.

For Brandt, it is not about his own glorification, he hopes it may inspire or help guide the next generation of Canadian artists.

"The one thing I hope that they see more than anything is you've got to go out and do it because you love it, that's really what it's all about," he said.

He credits the success in his career to hard work, prayer, and great timing.

"Sometimes you can be the best from a technical and musical stand point. You can have all of your ducks in a row and you can work your butt off and things don't line up. There's really no explanation for it."

His long and varied path has led him back to Big Valley at 7:30 p.m. It is a stage he last performed on in 2008, but one where he became a fan favourite and was a mainstay on for years. The timing this year worked out where their schedules finally synched up once again, and he is excited for a prime slot.

"Camrose and BVJ is an institution, they have been a standard across the entire country for what it means to put on a country music festival for years," said Brandt. "To be able to have the opportunity to be there in that slot and performing in my home province, it will be a very proud moment and I'm excited."

Vol. 2 of The Journey will be released not long after Big Valley Jamboree with the first single "Bitter Sweet" ready to drop, which he worked on with Brad Remple of High Valley as well as Seth Mosley and Ben Stennis, while another BVJ alum, Lindsay Ell, provides guitar.

For Brandt, there is no telling where his own journey will go, except that he has no plans to stop.

"This is what I was made to do and I'm never going to change that. I'm going to keep showing up as long as people do and even if they don't you're probably going to find me in my basement playing because I just love it."

