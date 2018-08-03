Allen York returns to Kodiaks’ den as a coach

The Camrose Kodiaks' newest member of their coaching staff is a very familiar face.

Allen York was their rock in net for the last two Alberta Junior Hockey League championships and went on to play college then pro hockey that included an 11-game stretch with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2011-12 season. With his playing career now over due to concussions, he has returned to the Kodiaks with the hopes of sparking another championship run.

"I have a real passion for goaltending and I want to help guys get better at it," said York, 29. "I feel like the way my career went I acquired a good amount of knowledge and I want to pass it along and still be involved in the game."

The odyssey was a long one for the Wetaskiwin native. He was drafted in 2007 in the sixth round of the NHL entry draft b Columbus after carrying the Kodiaks to a Doyle Cup Championship and a berth in the RBC Cup. But he put off signing with the Blue Jackets for one more year of junior hockey, in which they won another AJHL title, and earned a scholarship to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He played for three seasons with the Engineers before finally signing with the Blue Jackets.

Over the next six years he played just about everywhere from the ECHL to the NHL. His stops include the Springfield Falcons, Chicago Express, Evansville IceMen, Charlotte Checkers, Texas Stars, Rockford IceHogs, Carolina Stingrays, Syracuse Crunch, Florida Everblades, and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Towards the end of the 2015-16 season, he decided it was time to hang up his catcher and blocker. He had suffered his fifth diagnosed concussion which ended his 2014-15 season with the Everblades when he was clipped by a knee in the head when his defenceman played a man driving the net. But this one was not like his previous concussions. It took him the better part of eight months to shake the post-concussion symptoms and after one more year of pro hockey with the Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL, he decided chasing his dream was no longer worth the damage he was putting his body through.

"It was one of those things where I had trouble driving or going to the grocery store, it was hard to function," said York. "After that one, I played one more year and my heart wasn't in it, I was playing kind of scared. That year was closure for me, it told me it was time to be done."

What the journey gave him, however, was an insight into his future career as a goalie coach. Over the course of his career, he lost count of the different specialists he had who tried to influence his game.

"It was tough, because you're changing cities every year, but it actually helped me out now because I had so many different goalie coaches and a lot of different philosophies and I got to pick the brains of really good goalie coaches," said York.

When he skated away from the game he was drawn to the coaching profession and was hired on with Above the Crease Goaltending and with North America Xtreme Hockey Academy. When the Kodiaks went looking for a new goalie coach, they did not have to look far, with ATC co-owner Jamie McCaig filling the goalie coach role for the club last year.

"It's a good fit," said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka. "You turn around ang get Allen York who played with us, won a championship with us, played in the NHL, so right away it's instant credibility with the players … Everything Allen has done, our goalies are excited."

Perhaps York's biggest strength as a coach is he does not try to completely change a goalie. He looks for ways to work within that goalie's style, even if it is different than his own. This will be a useful tool when dealing with the Kodiaks' current tandem of Luke Lush and Griffin Bowerman whose games could not more different. Lush uses his big frame to play angles and take away space, while Bowerman is much more athletic.

"As a goalie coach you have to tailor it to each goalie you have. I am open to a lot of different styles," said York. "I'm pretty patient and I'm pretty up front, I'm not like a drill Sargent, old school guy, I'm more 'let's teach and let's learn and let's see what we can do.'"

York is not quite sure what the future may hold but he prefers working specifically with the goalies – he does not have designs on replacing Rybalka any time soon behind the bench.

"At this point, I was in the States for 10 years, I'm just really happy to be here, my daughter is here, my family is all in the area," he said. "I've thought about the head coaching stuff, but my passion is for goalie coaching and developing goalies."

