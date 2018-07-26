Sports are no place for loyalty

There is no bigger fallacy in professional sports than the expectation of loyalty.

This was a hard lesson learned by DeMar DeRozan, formerly of the Toronto Raptors, when the only team he has known decided to trade up for a better player in Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs.

The idea of loyalty in sports is a utopian dream that simply does not exist during the playing career of athletes, and nor should it. The only thing a team or club is loyal to is the all-mighty dollar. I wish I could say the pursuit of championships, but teams like the Miami Marlins dispute that claim. For those in position to go after trophies, titles equal dollars.

This philosophy is far from one sided, and DeRozan, whether he wants to own it or not is just as guilty as the next athlete or owner.

Every athlete that sits on the sidelines and demands a max deal or more money or a trade, plays the exact same game. In 2016, DeRozan played this hand, and despite being far from one of the game's elite players at the time, he leveraged himself into the second richest deal in NBA history when he signed it at five years and $139 million. That's $27.8 million per year.

And there is nothing wrong with that. Athletes should absolutely seek as much money as they possibly can for their services. It is their body they are putting on the line and it is on their backs that the owners are lining their pockets. If someone is willing to pay them X amount of dollars, they would be stupid not to take the money.

However, they do not get to play the loyalty card anymore. They should not be shocked and surprised when, after continually falling short, that the team decides to take a different course and invest their resources in an upgrade. It does not matter what that player may have been told two months previous. Situations change. And just as it being a no-brainer for an athlete to take more money, it is obvious the club should always take the opportunity to bring in a better player as well.

DeRozan, you are no Wayne Gretzky — anybody and everybody can be traded.

I do applaud athletes like DeRozan who are active in their community, who give back and form a bond with the fan base. It is important to the game, their community, and materialistically their bank account as well. Usually it will help give that athlete a better chance at sticking around longer in his city of choice or even in the sport.

It also makes it more difficult when that star leaves or is traded. There have been plenty of fan-favourites on the Raptors who have left town in search of a better deal, just as in other sports. One does not even have to switch cities, as Jonathan Tavares left the New York Islanders in the lurch for a deal with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs. I'm sure the seven-year, $77-million contract had nothing to do with it. His contract will make him the highest paid player in the world next season — the $15.9 million Tavares is set to make, edges out Connor McDavid and Carey Price's $15 million — while it has the second highest average cap hit in the NHL at $11 million per, McDavid is at a cap hit of $12.5 million. If Tavares was all about loyalty, he would have found a way to stay in New York, or if he was all about playing for his hometown, he would have done so at a cost that would not prohibit the Leafs from keeping their young core of stars in tact beyond next season.

It is, to quote Puff Daddy, all about the Benjamins.

For young fans of the game, this is hard to accept. Even as a 20-something I cried right along with Ryan Smyth when the Edmonton Oilers shipped him out of town for a bucket of hopes and dreams. Smyth was the quintessential good soldier, who had taken team-friendly deals, but then the team decided it would not return the favour and pay him market value when he asked for it.

As long as the Raptors were meeting salary, they owed DeRozan nothing. If you want to talk about developing a place players want play, that's a different story, but winning is a salve that covers most wounds. And the Raptors were not winning when it counted most.

They were loyal where they needed to be, and that's the cold, hard truth.

