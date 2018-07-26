Sand wins back-to-back junior golf titles

Sometimes all you need is a little luck out on the golf course.

Camrose golfer Jenna Sand took the shine of a found coin to roll to two straight victories on the McLennan Ross Junior Golf Tour last week. Sand tied for the junior girls' title at Montgomery Glen in Wetaskiwin with an 84 on Wednesday and then the next day won the Camrose event outright with an 82.

"My brother, we played a practice round at Wetaskiwin the day before, and my brother grabbed me a coin that he found on the ground and said 'you're going to win tomorrow,'" said Sand of her older brother Jared. "That was my key (Wednesday), but (Thursday) I was really focused, I didn't let any bad shot make me do another one."

Sand calls the Bashaw Golf and Country Club her home course, but also holds a membership at the Camrose Golf Course.

She was dialed in most of Thursday, but says there are areas of concern in her game that she is working hard to improve upon, most notably her short game and consistency off the tee.

The goal for Sand is to land an NCAA golf scholarship, and she has already made one campus visit earlier this year and is prepping for her SATs as she heads into her Grade 12 year at Our Lady of Mount Plesant.

The OLMP golf program is one of the best in the province, this past September winning the Alberta Schools Athletic Association 1A/2A girls' title while the boys finished third in their division.

"With our golf program, we have four other people at our school who golf, it's super sweet because we can all go out and golf here at Camrose, then we all get to play together and the more you play the better you get," said Sand.

There were a season-high 10 girls registered out of the 45 entrants overall in the tournament on Thursday, an encouraging sign for tour director Dunc Mills, noting their have been some tournaments with no girls entered at all.

"This is the 23rd year that I've been helping to run the tour and the mix of boys to girls has always been 80-20, 90-10, in that range," he said. "Today we had nearly a quarter of the field were junior girls, so that was good to see."

Camrose was well represented at the McLennan Ross tournament in Camrose, placing three players in the overall Top 10 with Erik Bouck finishing third with a score of five over 76, four shots behind Zach Zabot of Eagle Point. Levi Osterwalder and Rory Wutze were not far off the mark and ended up in a five-way tie for fourth place with a 78.

This was the best finish of the summer for Bouck, 17, who has also played a few tournaments on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour. He has struggled to find consistency this year, highlighted by his performance at the Alberta Junior and Juvenile Boys Championship in Sundre from July 3-6, where he went from pushing for a Top 20 finish after rounds of 80, 81, 77 to finishing with a 90 in the fourth round and in 61st.

On Thursday he still had some difficulty after hitting the turn at one-over and finished with four bogies on the Back 9. Still this was his lowest round of the year and is something for the young golfer to build off of.

"I am just trying to work on consistency, I have the game, I have everything I just need to be consistent day in and day out," he said.

Bouck is heading into Grade 12 next year at Camrose Composite High School, but golf is for him is more of a tool of summer relaxation than a vehicle to get a scholarship, as he eyes a potential education in engineering.

The Camrose Golf Course was in prime shape for this year's annual junior golf event, managing to find a slot in between storms with blue skies and low-20 temperatures. The course has been a mainstay on the McLennan Ross tour for years offering a number of challenges for the young golfers.

"It’s got a great test, it's not really long but you've got to think your way around," said Mills. "There's a lot of places you can get in trouble … and you've got to be able to put well, these greens are a great equalizer here."

Players are vying for spots in the tour championship at Wolf Creek in Ponoka on Aug. 27 by winning age divisions and earning wild card births at tournaments. If a player has already qualified, the spot goes to the next lowest score in the division.

Jaldrich@postmedia.com