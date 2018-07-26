Road trip reads 

Ah, summer. With the nice weather comes vacations, often in the form of a road trip.

When you’re packing up the car with tents and coolers, don’t forget to pack a cool read. Whether you prefer the latest bestselling fiction, an immersive and exciting graphic novel, audiobooks that transport you back in time or young adult page-turners, your library is t0he place to go to spice up your summer reading without breaking the bank.

If you love the feel of turning a real page and can’t resist that lovely book smell, the library has a great physical collection. With thousands of books within our walls and even more that can be requested from our library system and from across Alberta, you are sure to find the perfect book to read while away. Library staff are always ready to recommend your next read or help you use the catalogue computer to locate the title you need. Want a book, but can’t find the time to stop by the library? No problem. You can log into your account on our website (www.cpl.ab.ca) and request books online. You can even get them delivered to your house, for free! All you need is your library barcode and PIN number.

For those who dislike lugging heavy books in their suitcase, we’ve got you covered. Your library card gives you access to our online collection of e-books, e-audiobooks, newspapers and magazines. Simply download the app you want onto your laptop, tablet or phone, set up your account and start borrowing. Your wrists won’t get tired holding up a 500-page thriller and you can pass the time listening to an audiobook offline as you drive. Plus, there’s no need to worry about fines, since all material will automatically be returned after three weeks. For more information, visit www.cpl.ab.ca/elibrary or call the library for step-by-step help.

If you’re entertaining little ones, borrowing a colourful board book or an educational DVD is sure to keep them occupied. For those who need to listen to something before you fall asleep, try using the “timer” function for e-audiobooks on RBDigital. And for those who just want to catch up on the latest celebrity news by the pool, you can borrow magazines and e-magazines on your device!

For those staying close to home, our “library of things” will keep you and your family entertained on a rainy day or for a backyard BBQ. We’ve got a great catalogue of items that will support learning, creativity and activity! Here are just a few “things” that we have available to borrow:

• Three-week yoga pass to Sacred Arts

• Mountain bike

• Kites

• Giant Jenga

• Bocce ball

• Stroller

• Instruments

• Binoculars

For more information about the library catalog, how to borrow items and our “library of things”, please call 780-672-4214 or come by in person;.

The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The library is closed all weekend days of statutory holidays.

Carley Angelstad is the Technology Programmer at the Camrose Public Library. Her favorite summer activities are kayaking and reading in hammocks.