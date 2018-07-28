Not all contractors are created equal

Renovating your home can be a stressful, emotional and challenging job.

If you’re an individual that understands construction and someone that has the time to manage a renovation, then the job may not be as daunting. However, most people are busy enough trying to work, spend time with their family and do the odd chore around the house to even consider managing a renovation project and that is why I recommend hiring a contractor to do the work for you.

Hiring a contractor will usually get the job done faster with a higher quality finish but this isn’t always the case. I met someone last week that hired a contractor to do a basement development and a kitchen renovation on the main floor. It was obvious to me and the frustrated homeowner that the parts of the job that were complete were very poorly done and that there were many things incomplete. The entire job took over five months and it’s still not done, cost them almost $100,000 and now they’ll probably have to settle things in court. As I mentioned renovations can be stressful and the last thing you need is to deal with a rogue contractor that is trying to take advantage of you.

Here are some tips to consider when hiring a contractor.

Paperwork

When considering a contractor to do some work for you, make sure that a detailed quote is provided covering all the aspects of the job that you need done. Having everything documented is very important, it’s easy to have a conversation with the contractor and mention that you would like something changed but if they forget or don’t do it the way you wanted it done, then there’s a dispute that's hard to resolve because nothing was ever written down. If the contractor isn't willing to put anything in writing, then that’s a red flag and you should find somebody else.

Permits

Pulling permits with your local municipality really comes back to having the right paperwork. The only time that you may not need a permit is if you’re doing a cosmetic renovation or some sort of maintenance such as installing new cabinets. Even removing a wall to open up a space requires a permit. Be wary when a contractor tells you that you don’t need to pull any permits. Not having the right permits can cause problems with your local municipality especially when you’re trying to sell. You’re not expected to know which permits need to be pulled but your contractor should know.

Do your homework

When considering a renovation whether it be big or small, you need to do your homework. It might be tempting to hire someone that a friend knows but make sure you do some research on their company. See how long their company has been in business, check to see if there are any online reviews, ask the contractor to provide you with the proper credentials such as a licence and insurance.

Renovating is a big decision with many moving parts that can go sideways really fast. What is really important is that you don’t rush into this decision and take the time to know who you’re dealing with.

To finish off the story about that person that I met last week, the contractor that they hired also didn’t pay a particular sub-trade which resulted in a lien being placed against their property.

It’s sad to say that there are contractors like this out there, but that is why taking some time before you start to know who you’re dealing with can save you time, money, and stress.

Andrey Sokolov is the owner of Alair Homes Camrose and can be reached at 780-678-9484, andrey.sokolov@alairhomes.com, and be found at 4965 50 St. in their new Camrose offices.