Calm before the Big Valley Jamboree storm

Charly Doll LaGrange had an easy answer for her Grammy when asked why she was more talkative on stage at the Willows Music Festival than at any other show.

“It’s family here,” said LaGrange.

The 12-year-old from New Norway played her fifth year at the Willows on Sunday.

Some of her best friendships have been forged at music venues in the region. She has played Jaywalkers Jamboree, Festival of Trees, Radway Music Festival and will return on a golden ticket for a fourth year to the Big Valley Jamboree ATB Financial Homegrown Talent Stage. But the environment at the Willows is unique.

“Everything is just welcoming. Even watching [others] play it’s awesome — it feels just like I’m on stage,” said folk-rock musician Ben Parsons, who played the Willows on Saturday.

Parsons was joined on stage by his daughters, eight-year-old Chloe and five-year-old Willow.

Chloe said she was nervous in the days leading up to their performance of John Lennon’s "Imagine," but it turned out to be the highlight of her weekend.

“When I got on stage I felt a lot better,” she said. “This festival is really fun because everybody gets to be part of it.”

The Parsons spend the weekend camping at the Willows and taking in calm, country setting.

Chloe said, “There’s not very many rules. You can just do anything.”

Ben prefers it to larger festivals for how it is family-oriented.

“I don’t have to worry,” he said. “It’s more just like friends hanging out, that’s the way I look at it. You go somewhere like Boonstock or Big Valley, it’s really big; you don’t know anybody, whereas here I can look out there and see 20 faces I know.”

LaGrange’s bond to the Willows festival has deepened while she’s grown as a musician. She is at home on the stage there, playing her repertoire of country covers for a familiar crowd she knows will listen.

“It always feels amazing, and knowing that you’re not going to have someone texting in your performance … it’s better that you know everyone has full attention on you. You know that you have friends. I know everyone here has their eyes on me when I perform.”

LaGrange reciprocates their care, something she picked up from other musicians at the Willows.

“Here, every performer who goes on the stage would know at least one person in the audience, so therefore they care about everyone in the audience.”

This intimacy plays out differently at large venues where she sings into a sea of people. Nevertheless, LaGrange knows what she is playing for and loves the buzz of a festival like Big Valley — “[It is] the excitement of making everyone happy,” said LaGrange.

“There’s people from everywhere who come and especially when I see people walking by and they stop in their tracks and they listen to me, I find that quite amazing.”

LaGrange received a gold ticket to return to Big Valley at her June performance at the Leduc Rodeo, meaning her spot was guaranteed with no further auditions.

“It was a very big, put-in-a-photo-frame moment in my life,” said LaGrange.

She takes to the ATB Homegrown Talent Stage at noon on Aug. 4.

