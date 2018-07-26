Bailey, Colligne off to Canada Games 

Marianne Colligne is smiles as she prepares to take off for the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games.

She is a competitive swimmer and takes her training seriously, but she also enjoys the social side of sports.

Meeting other athletes was a highlight of her experience at the Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games in Medicine Hat last year, where she earned gold in the 25-metre back stroke and freestyle and bronze in the 50 m back stroke. Her strong performance qualified her to represent Alberta in Antigonish, N.S. next from July 31 to Aug. 4.

“[It] feels good. I was excited,” she said “It means do my best.”

Colligne is excited to see her effort take her to the next level and is prepared to up her competition. She will be concentrating on her movements in the water to reach her top speed.

“[I] just think about my arms and my legs,” said Colligne. “I like to go fast.”

This will be Colligne's second Canada Games, having previously competed in bowling.

For Douglas Bailey, time spent in the water is always a refreshing.

“I can go at my own pace and I can get my own records; I don’t have to compete against anyone if I don’t want to,” he said.

Bailey brought home two golds and two bronzes from the Alberta Games. However, he is taking a slightly different approach to the Canada Games.

“I know that the whole team is counting on me so now I need to be more competitive.”

It might be a challenge to slip into this mode, but he is confident it is worth a try. Although he was initially nervous about making the team, as he does not know what to expect from the new experience, he is excited and sees it as a great opportunity.

“I can actually beat my own goals and other people’s goals by being competitive,” he said.

“It means I’m ready to compete and I have to compete and I’m ready to bring this challenge to the next level.”

Special Olympics Camrose chairperson Carol Wideman seeing Colligne and Bailey off to the Canada Games reinforces how valuable the time invested by the athletes and their supporters is.

“It’s worth it. We put in so much time with these [athletes]. And even the athletes that don’t get to go are equally important, but it’s really fun to see them get to that level. We have really great athletes so it was exciting when they were chosen, for sure,” said Wideman.

She recognizes the hard work they have put in with their coaches Vanessa Shepherd and Ashlynn Semmens, who have been vital to their progress.

“Special Olympics Camrose is so proud of Marianne and Douglas — we’re really proud of them but they’re going to make Camrose proud too.”

Wideman said the sports program combined with the new nutrition fitness program they began offering in the last three years have done phenomenally.

“We see a huge difference in our athletes that really jump on board and start changing their eating styles and working out. It’s really made a big difference in their lives … it’s not just the sports, it’s the overall,” she said.

Special Olympics Camrose has about 120 athletes ranging between six months old and 80 years old who partake in a wide variety of sports. The organization is entirely volunteer run.

