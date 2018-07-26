Aspiring actor inspired by taste of Hollywood 

An aspiring actor from Ohaton is motivated to pursue his dream of a career on screen after receiving two callbacks at a workshop in L.A.

Colton Chromik, 15, was auditioned for a workshop in Calgary by Jonathan Goldstein, an actor known for his role on the Nickelodeon series Drake and Josh. While in L.A. he worked with experienced mentors including Adrian R’Monte known as Esteban in Disney’s The Sweet Life of Zack and Cody, on delivering monologues, cold reads and filming scenes on a professional set at the Hudson Theatres in Hollywood.

While at the workshop, he caught the eye of an agent he hopes will help connect him with the Golden State’s booming acting industry. As he looks forward to a second trip to L.A. to sign with them next week, he is motivated to push himself to continue gaining experience.

“I’d like to see myself getting more jobs and hopefully make it good in the industry,” said Chromik, who developed a passion for the industry during a day spent on the set of a Netflix series in Calgary when he was 13.

“It’s always been cool how you can imitate something so realistically,” he said.

He has spent the years since travelling between Edmonton and Calgary to catch as many auditions as possible in hopes of landing his first role but has not made anything yet. He said the workshop was especially helpful in giving him tools to improve in this regard.

“When you get an audition, they say to complement lots and make sure you say, ‘Hey, how are you doing? Thank you for time,’ and stuff like that — really be more talkative and that way they think you’re not shy,” said Chromik.

“I usually am quite confident, but there’s always that little bit of nerve … and if you overthink it, then it’s really going to get on your nerves.”

He is finding his groove and learning to go with the flow.

“I just go in and just think about what I got to do and if I don’t make it then it’s fine; it’s just not meant to be,” he said.

Filming at a professional venue with multiple cameras was a new experience for him. They had three cameras — one on his shoulder, one his partner’s shoulder and one on the whole scene.

“It was really fun, of course. A little different,” said Chromik. “It’s nerve-wracking but once you get going it’s good.”

Hearing from professional actors on how to best improve his performance and move forward in his career was important to him, but he also enjoyed seeing them as regular people.

“Just seeing what they’re doing is cool, seeing what they do on their spare time,” said Chromik. Referencing a group photo from the week, he said, “There they all look nice but when they come to the studio the next day they were all [wearing] fanny packs,” a recent fad in celebrity style.

While he takes an interest in following trends and pop culture, which he thinks are helpful to keep up with the industry and get noticed, he is also enthusiastic about his own style — black and white outfits accented with one bright colour, such as gold or silver. He found there was a lot of space to be original while in L.A.

“In the program, probably meeting lots of the people was the best thing. Now I have lots of friends that I will have for a long time,” said Chromik. “Next thing is we have to sign on and then we have to start getting work … and get more exposure.”

