A weekend in the country 

Relax, laugh and savour time with friends as we explore Camrose County in the comfort of a deluxe Bi-West Coach.

This once a year weekend event is called Prairie Fun Days and is designed to capture the imagination; to entice visitors from beyond our borders and encourage County residents to explore what is right in their backyard. This year the tour will run Aug. 18 and 19

This August will feature three tours. Two of the tours will be variety tours, stopping at various locations such as Alberta's Littlest Airport, Meeting Creek Railway Station, Little Beaver Lake in Ferintosh, Hay Lakes Telegraph Park, Irving's Farms as well as historical churches, and much more. Each venue and stop will have something special planned for guests riding the bus.

The third tour, which is brand new for 2018, is an agricultural tour. There will be five farms visited as well as the Bashaw Seed Cleaning Plant, whose new facility will be state of the art. Producers who have opened their farms to the bus tour include Lazuli Farms, Marshall Eco Farm, Schielke Farm, Banack Farm and Vermeer's Dairy. Guests on this tour will also be able to sample and purchase products. Entry forms for the Food Artisans of Camrose County Local Food Contest will also be provided.

The Prairie Fun Days bus tour will allow guests to enjoy the scenic Camrose County; experience friendly downhome hospitality; learn about the rich history in the region; and take part in special events that will only happen during Prairie Fun Days.

The tour has always been a sell out so don't delay getting tickets. A single day adventure is only $35 or double your fun for only $65. Lunch will be included. Tickets are available at the Tourism Camrose office or can be purchased at the Camrose Visitor Information Centre. For more information visit www.tourismcamrose.com/prairie-fun-days-2018 or call 780-672-4255.

For those that prefer to drive on their own, feel free to follow the bus or you can choose any stop along the way. Maps of the Prairie Fun Days destinations are available at several locations.

Jennifer Filip is the executive director for Tourism Camrose.