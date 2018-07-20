Willow Music Festival creates community

The atmosphere at James and Roberta Baker’s mid-summer singalongs hasn’t changed, though plenty of strangers have joined in the fun since they launched the Willow Music Festival on their acreage eight years ago.

The idea originated amongst friends at a theme party where songs were sung around the fire in the evenings. As the Baker’s prepare to reach their 200-guest capacity this weekend, they expect the festival will retain that warmth.

First on the agenda was to build a stage, which the Bakers’ friend Larry Meyers did, Googling instructions and then crafting something to compliment a three-dimensional dome already on the acreage.

Next on the agenda was to fill the stage. They reached out to a few musician friends and sought out talent at jams in New Norway and surrounding music venues.

When they had five empty slots in their first year, the musicians set the tone for the future of the festival, calling an impromptu music meeting to form spontaneous collaborations and fill the spaces for the audience of about 50.

“It was interesting to watch the synergy amongst the group of musicians because these are a group of people who have never met each other before and they filled five extra time slots by them all talking together and creating their own bands,” said Roberta Baker.

“Music brings a community together, and that’s exactly what happened that (first) music fest.”

Donna Durand has played at all but one music festivals, and notes that there is an old-time feel to the festival, which has attracted an attentive listening group.

“They’re very respectful of the performers and it’s a very fun group,” said Durand. “It’s a gem. It’s a real treasure and they really are honouring of anybody who has any part in that.”

Durand’s folk-roots sound centres on capturing a Prairie sentiment — our history, the sounds of Prairie settlers and the perspective of a woman growing up here.

“I want there to be room in my music for other people…I want to capture our characters, our characteristics,” she said.

Like all the returning performers, she brings something new to her show each year. This weekend, she will be working with poetry.

Charly Doll LaGrange, a musician from New Norway, has been playing Willow Music Festival since she was eight years old. Baker said she has loved watching her style evolve as she’s returned over the years and is happy to provide a safe space where performers can find their voice.

“Its meant to give a venue for people who want to get up and play music and have a crowd of people that really appreciate it,” she said.

This year’s line-up ranges from bluesy jazz to gospel to roots, but no matter the performer, she emphasizes that it be a family event. Children are welcome and under 18-years-old are free.

“It’s really important that children get exposed to music early on. It changes them,” she said.

To this end, she is glad to be in control of the venue.

“We’re not Big Valley Jamboree. We’re not a big party,” said Baker. “This is my home, so we’ve created a family-friendly environment, every one is accepted and there are rules. The rules are, you honour and respect everybody around you.”

17 musicians will join the Baker’s on their acreage five miles west and one mile south of New Norway from Friday to Sunday. Single-day tickets and weekend passes can be purchased online following a link under the Events heading at www.thewillowsretreat.ning.com. Weekend camping spots are filling up fast.

