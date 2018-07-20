There’s fungus among us

There’s more to the fungus among us than meets the eye.

Most often recognized by their spongy cap or fruiting body, fungi are found on lawns and forest floors, surely, but are also present in bread, beer, folklore and form a wood-wide web.

Bread could not rise without yeast, Mario Brothers games would not be the same without Toad, and logs could not fully breakdown without these organic decomposers. From the trails to the supermarket, fungi are all over our daily lives, but their truly unique versatility is revealed in their natural environment, which varies greatly from organism to organism.

Joelle Chille Cale of the Alberta mycological society introduced a crowd at the Stoney Creek Centre on Thursday to the world of spore-producing organisms including mushrooms, yeasts and moulds.

Among mushrooms alone there are hundreds of varieties to be discovered, 90 per cent of which are positive elements of an ecosystem, and a number of which are tasty when properly cooked.

“It's very common in North America that people think mushrooms are bad things and they don't want them. They get nervous about them,” said Chille Cale. “In fact, if you have mushrooms popping up in your yard, oftentimes they're actually going to help your trees because they're in a symbiotic relationship with the plants, which is really good.”

Fungi are more closely related to humans than plants by the composition of their cells. Their microscopic bodies, called mycelium, grow underground and form an important part of ecosystems, decomposing wood and animals and connecting through their mycelium to tree roots and other fungi to send chemical messages about fertilization and plant health.

Surrounding vegetation plays a helpful role in identifying mushrooms, as certain types of mushrooms will only grow in association with certain types of trees.

Spore prints are also important in identification. This is done by cutting off the mushroom cap and placing it gills-down or pore surface-down on a sheet of white paper with a black line drawn across it in a sealed area to create a lot of moisture. After three of four hours, black spores should be visible on the white paper, otherwise white spores should appear on the black line. Many North American-specific field guides are available to help in mushrooms identification.

Other major identifying characteristics of mushrooms are their colour, if and how they discolour when bruised, the curve of their cap and how their gills attach to their stem, the texture of the mushroom and its odour.

It is a common misconception that smelling or touching an inedible mushroom will cause harm or discomfort. A tiny nibble might even help confirm the type of mushroom, though this is not recommended until it has been confidently identified as a non-poisonous species. Many mushrooms labelled as inedible will only cause stomach pain. Nevertheless, the mantra among mycologists holds: when in doubt, throw it out.

“It's not an invitation to go out and start taking bites out of mushrooms haphazardly, but generally speaking, it would take quite a bit for it to actually kill you … unless it's a really young kid or somebody who has a weakened immune system,” said Chille Cale.

Many wild mushrooms make a great snack or ingredient once identified as good to eat. They are rich in B vitamins and contain lots of water and protein. Mushrooms also have an age-old history in traditional medicine; they can be antiviral, used as aphrodisiacs, and have been proven to reduce cancer cells in the body.

It is a good idea to keep some intact and uncooked specimens in the fridge and to taste new species in moderate quantities and one at a time on the off-chance it provokes an allergic reaction.

There is little crossover between varieties of mushrooms sold in supermarkets and those that grow in the woods. Commercially-grown mushrooms are easier to produce, as they are kept in warehouses with carefully controlled conditions. Wild mushrooms are susceptible to contamination by larvae and insects, and inclined to absorb toxins in the environment. As such, a number of species are prized, including boletes, morels and porcinis.

“They can be potentially rare to find … you can only find them at certain types of the year but they don't last for very long so it’s expensive to take care of them,” said Chille Cale.

With wild mushrooms, you work on their schedule.

For a successful mushroom foray, Chille Cale recommends a good North American field guide for referencing, a pencil to take notes with, a knife to help remove the entire base of the mushroom from the ground and a container for carrying the mushrooms — preferably a basket with holes in the bottom.

Mushrooms do not die when they are picked out of the ground and could use your help to spread their spores.

“When you're collecting mushrooms, you're not actually killing mushrooms … because it's just like the fruit of the flower of the mushroom that you're picking,” said Chille Cale. “If you have something that's open-holed at the bottom and you keep your mushrooms in there, it can actually help distribute spores and make even more mushrooms for when you come back next year.”

