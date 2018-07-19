The real enemy of the people

Americans are very much nearing the precipice of finding out what it is like to lose one of their constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms.

While it is never considered a good thing to lose any of them, losing their access to a free press will allow a tyrant in training to steamroll over every last one of their rights.

If there is anything President Donald Trump has learned is how to play to his base. He has pulled the wool over their eyes to the point where he can say or do no wrong, and the more outlandish a thing he says the more ardent they are behind him. This is not new. This is how he became elected.

His war on the media is also nothing new, but it is reaching new heights with his latest inexcusable act as he all but bent the knee to America's biggest enemy in the face of 12 Russian agents being charged with stealing Democratic Party documents to help him win the vote.

He took the word of Vladimir Putin that the Russians had nothing to do with rigging the election for Trump over the work of America's own intelligence community. On Monday during a press conference with Putin he claimed: "So I have great confidence in my intelligence people. But I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today."

At what point has the word of Putin ever carried so much weight with a Western government? This is a leader who invaded Ukraine unprovoked, carried out an illegal annexation of Crimea, and has steadfastly supported Syria's President Bashar al-Assad even as he carried out chemical weapon attacks on his own people.

These words are also coming from a man who repeatedly has told the world, the only person who knows the truth is himself as he carries out his campaign against mass media, labelling anything that does not jive with his current train of thought as "fake news."

As he hammered on the investigation into Russia's meddling with the 2016 election and FBI director Peter Strozk, the Traitor in Chief on Sunday tweeted out: "Much of our news media is indeed the enemy of the people and all the Dems (...) know how to do is resist and obstruct! This is why there is such hatred and dissension in our country -- but at some point, it will heal!"

The enemy of the people. I don't think he quite understands how the news media works. It does not work for him. It works when it is holding elected officials to account.

At this point, none of this is really a big surprise, it just gets more and more galling by the day.

There is an old cliché about if you want to find out what a musician is all about, find out who influenced them as artists and dig into their music.

With Trump we have to look at who is influencing him and find out what they are about.

In this case, as he spits in the face of long-time allies, neighbours and friends of democratic countries, he turns around and cozies up to two of the most notorious dictators and tyrants on the planet. One of the biggest lessons he has picked up from Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un is how to control the people, you do so by demonizing the free press and stifling your detractors.

This is his goal.

He meets every criticism with one of two methods, by throwing allegations at Hillary Clinton or by calling it fake news and blaming the media.

In doing so he refills the pitcher of Kool Aid, and his supporters guzzle it down. Every. Damn. Time.

At least this time politicians from both parties chastised Trump for all but bowing before Putin. The question is will they have the guts to move forward with finding a way to impeach him and eventually remove him from power. It needs to happen while they still have the ability to do so.

If anyone questions why we should care that news media is disappearing from the landscape it is because of Trump.

While in Canada Trump, thankfully, is not our leader, the rise of wannabes like Doug Ford and those running on divisive politics at all costs is a huge concern, especially when they begin falling back on terms like Fake News.

Watch out for it and be concerned. Do not let politicians silence the people, they are your employee, you are not their minions.

