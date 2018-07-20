Parker Kelly knows as an undrafted free agent he is going to have to force his way up the Ottawa Senators’ depth chart.

The best way to do that is by outworking everyone.

He did just that at the Ottawa Senators recent development camp, as he was named co-recipient of the Jonathan Pitre Memorial Award, which goes to the camp's hardest working player. The player he tied with was the fourth overall selection in this year's NHL entry draft Brady Tkachuk.

"It's nice to see that my name was out there for that award, but I try not to think too much about it, and just keep playing my underdog role," said the Camrose native. "But it is nice to see that some of the hard work is paying off."

The five-foot-11, 179-pound forward is coming is coming off a big season with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League in which he scored a career-high 59 points (29 goals, 30 assists) in 69 games.

His performance earned him a callup to the American Hockey League's Bellville Senators once the Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs. In that five-game stint he scored one goal while getting his first taste of professional hockey.

"Those five games I played were obviously a big learning experience, not only on the ice but off the ice, just seeing how guys take care of their bodies off the ice and the work that goes into maintaining your body was pretty neat to see," said Kelly. "On the ice, seeing how much guys talk more, it's not just calling for a pass, they're in your ear with a lot of detail and comunication. The systems are all the same, but it's just top notch coming. from the junior level. It was a good experience for me and maybe I can be playing there in the future."

Kelly has been building a lot of momentum in his career since being passed over in last year's NHL draft. He signed an entry level deal with the Senators and went through his first NHL camp with the club.

He was assigned back to P.A. and helped lead a resurgence for the Raiders. After finishing second last in the Eastern Conference in the 2015-16 season, they made it back to the postseason this year as the eighth seed. However, it meant a first-round date with first-place Moose Jaw Warriors. The Raiders, however, forced Game 7 before falling 5-4 in the deciding game.

There were many important lessons learned this season.

"I think it was important for us to see what it takes to win a series," said Kelly. "Hopefully next year we'll make the playoffs and we've learned to lose now so all of the guys coming back will have a better idea of what it takes to win."

Now it is all about taking that next step to the pro game. He is working hard to prepare for the Senators training camp in the fall, which means working out with Edmonton Oilers fitness coach Simon Bennett and power skating coach Vanessa Hettinger.

With a year of major junior hockey eligibility left, there is a good chance he will be returned to the Raiders for his final season. Kelly, however, is looking ahead to the opportunity he has with a likely rebuilding Senators who are in discussions to trade all-world defenceman Erik Karlsson before he leaves as a free agent next year while star forward Mike Hoffman has also been talked about as a likely trade target.

General manager Pierre Dorion called the Jonathan Pitre Memorial Award the most prestigious award they hand out at their development camp while pointing out every recipient has gone on to an NHL career.

"My goal is to make their team this year, but we'll just take it day by day, step by step and as long as I'm working hard and keeping up with some of those bigger names I think I will give myself the best shot that I can," he said.

