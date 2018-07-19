Inspiring the next generation of female Snowbirds 

With pilots for parents, Captain Sarah Dallaire always believed flying was an option available to her.

Her family would take planes on picnics and camping trips and watch air shows over Quebec City. She was 12 years old when she saw Maryse Carmichael, the first female Snowbirds pilot soaring above her, and decided to chase the Snowbirds.

“I didn’t know her, but she was my hero, my mentor from afar,” said Dallaire. “All she had to do is be her. I didn’t even talk to her when I was 12, but it was enough to see her … for me to just hold on to this.”

Talking about her childhood dream at the Camrose Airport Tuesday, the Snowbirds’ second female pilot said she feels honoured and prepared to fly with the iconic Canadian squadron and walk in the shoes of her role model. The Snowbirds performed over Camrose on Wednesday evening.

From the Lévis air cadets squadron, Dallaire joined the Royal Canadian Armed Forces and became a military pilot in 2012. She spent six months on a mission in Kuwait and was a flight instructor in Moose Jaw before applying to join the Snowbirds in February.

She relied on her own self-confidence during the two-week selection process, flying a Canadair CT-114 Tutor with the team for the first time for the tryout. The self-proclaimed perfectionist approached the challenge with her usual approach to flying: to take three objectives from every flight and focus on improving it the next time she is in the air.

“You have to figure [it] out quick, by yourself, be good at seeing your own error, analyze how it happened, why it happened and then correct them the next day,” said Dallaire.

“I never really thought, ‘Oh, am I going to make it or not?’ I just have one shot and I am going to do everything in my power to have it. If I don’t, so be it. Obviously it’s a very demanding job so if I’m not good enough to do it I don’t want to do it because it’s for the safety of everyone.”

The first female snowbirds pilot in over 15 years, Dallaire does not find there is a difference being a woman on the team.

“What I like though,” she said, “is I do like the impact that I see when I meet people because they’re not used to women pilots.”

She said female pilots and flight instructors are becoming more popular in the military even though they don’t fly with the Snowbirds and hopes to encourage anyone to follow their goals.

“All I did was open as many doors as I could,” said Dallaire of her journey to becoming a Snowbird. “I didn’t think when I was 12 I would become a snowbird. It’s a little big, you know, so you have to go baby step by baby step and add the Lego blocks and then one day you’re like, ‘Wow. I have everything they need and I know I can do it, so let’s do it!”

Dallaire said maneuvering her 1960’s Tutor plane feels like driving an old classic car, and the formations demand precision — she can tell when she is six inches out of place.

She is all concentration in the cockpit, attentive to her own movements, the weather, and her team as she lives out her childhood dream in the sky.

“It’s really representing Canada well. And it’s nice because it represents the population but it also represents the members and the forces and I think that’s why we’re so honoured to be now in these shoes, to be able to do the same that we’ve seen when we were young,” said Dallaire. “Now being inspiring to others, it’s such an honour.”

lsimonot@postmedia.com