Debt clock rolls through Camrose

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s debt clock gave Camrose a view of $45 billion in debt Monday.

Parked along 48th Ave. outside the Norseman Inn, the CTF’s debt clock — a giant 12-foot long by five-and-a-half-foot tall trailer — tracked the province’s debt as it went up by $344 per second or $1,243, 498 per hour. The CTF claims Alberta’s debt is increasing faster than any other Canadian province and works out to about $10,435 per Albertan.

“It's another thing to stand in front of it and see it,” said CTF Alberta director Colin Craig. “It really drives home the point that this is not sustainable.”

The debt clock rolled out on a cross-Alberta tour July 5, making Calgary its fist of 20 stops with the message that the provincial government cannot afford to pay to host the Olympics.

According to the CTF, the Notley government is on-track for $96 billion in debt by 2023.

The clock is to be a powerful visual in their effort to inform people about the reality of climbing debt and advocacy to stop the clock.

“Different provinces are doing the same thing. Some people say Alberta’s in a better situation than Ontario is. But OK, so what? That's like saying our garage is burning but their house and their garage is burning. Both situations aren't exactly good places to be,” said Craig.

His concern is for younger generations who will inherit the ballooning debt and what this could mean for the country if it ran into unforeseen problems and was forced to cut back on services.

He believes it is possible to continue to provide services while getting debt under control, provincially and federally.

According to the CTF, each Canadian shares $17,769 of the federal government’s $656, 821,529,000 debt, which they calculate to rise by $49,589,041 per day.

“We're also talking about how we can address this problem without the sky falling,” he said.

“It's not fair for younger people, for governments to spend a ton of money and say, ‘You guys pay for it.’ We don’t think it's very ethical.”

He likens the increasing debt to handing an extravagant dinner bill to a toddler.

“No family is going to do that. It's not fair when you think about it. So why do you let the government do it?”

lsimonot@postmedia.com