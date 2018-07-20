Charchun chases big league dreams in U.S.

The next big college athlete to come out of Camrose does not on ice or a court.

Kyler Charchun is heading to Cloud County Community College on a baseball scholarship as he chases dreams made of shale and rawhide.

Charchun, 19, has spent the past year playing for the Edmonton Prospects Academy and this summer has suited up for the Edmonton Cardinals — a travelling team that plays in tournaments.

The Prospects train all fall and winter at a new indoor facility in Edmonton called the Five Tool Fieldhouse.

The five-foot-10, 200-pound outfielder has moved to St. Albert so he can be closer to his baseball headquarters and training facility. He is doing everything he can to succeed at the next step and ideally make the jump to NCAA Div. I or Div. II baseball.

"Improvement is never going to stop,” said Charchun. “I’ve got to keep working on my entire game, I'm going to do that as much as I can. Even on an off day I try to get on a tee and work on a few things, do some field work. I'm constantly trying to work out kinks."

While his Cardinals team has not had a ton of success this summer, it is about the process. For them it is about striving to improve and reach a higher level of play. It is a focus that will help Charchun when he heads to the U.S.

"Every day we are held to a certain standard and if that standard isn't met we pay for it," he said. "It's going to be the same thing going down to school."

It is a realistic step for Charchun.

Prospects Academy director of player personnel Jordan Blundell has spent a lot of time working with him since he joined the baseball academy. He says what Charchun is hoping to do is a step that has been taken by several Prospects players over the last few years. Cloud County CC has developed five players who have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams since 2007, including Erik Sabrowski who was selected in Round 14 (411 overall) by the San Diego Padres this past June.

"The sky's the limit for Kyler," said Blundell. "Four of our guys from the academy in the past have done two years down there … have signed Division I (schools) from junior colleges. The bar's been set that our players are going down to junior colleges, they're putting up numbers and Division I schools are now recruiting them out of junior colleges."

Cloud County CC is a school in Concordia, Kan., a small town of about 5,000 people where he will have the ability to play ball almost year-round outdoors. It is an opportunity that does not happen in Canada, even on the college teams out on Vancouver Island.

Plus, the level of play is much more competitive than the Canadian equivalent.

"I just think it will be a really neat opportunity to have a chance to go down to the States and see what it is like down there," said Charchun. "From what I've heard (baseball) is a little different down there, it’s a little more competitive, they take it a little more serious."

While a pro career is the goal of any player that makes that jump from Canada to the U.S. college ranks, he is also cognizant that this first and foremost represents a major opportunity to get his education paid for. He has designs on becoming a junior high or high school teacher.

One of Charchun's biggest assets is his leadership on and off the field.

"I see real big things for him in his future," said Blundell. "He's a leader. He's a guy you want up when the game is on the line. He was a rock for us this whole year."

His more tangible assets, however, come at the plate. While a more than capable outfielder, his bat is what separates him from some of his peers. While Charchun can hit for average, he opened a lot of eyes with a 400-foot bomb in Kelowna this spring.

"That ball was launched out of the ball park in a matter of seconds, it was like watching a hot rod drag race you," said Blundell. "It hit the tree behind the fence at about 370-380 and it was going further than that. The tree stopped the ball and it dang near knocked the tree over."

