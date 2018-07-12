Prairies cut off as Greyhound pulls out

Canada just got a little bit smaller.

The Greyhound Canada bus lines largely pulled out of rural Alberta in 2011 for the final time, but on Monday they announced they were erasing the Prairies from their service map completely.

Their reasons are valid, citing a drop of 41 per cent in ridership since 2010, growing competition from subsidized national and inter-regional passenger transportation services, an increase of new low-cost airlines, regulatory constraints and the growth of car ownership.

The problem is each and every one of those reasons have made getting around the country a whole lot more expensive, and if you cannot afford a vehicle, you are plane stuck unless you have generous friends or your thumb is ready for a workout.

It has taken the Province of Alberta seven years to get to the point of starting up rural transportation pilot projects in six different municipalities, including Camrose. The void just got a whole lot bigger and there does not seem to be much of a plan in place to fill it, otherwise bussing companies like Red Arrow would have filled those gaps a long time ago.

Greyhound Canada senior vice-president Stuart Kendrick told The Canadian Press that the company has not turned a profit since 2004.

In that time the cost of fuel alone has almost doubled. A litre of gas in 2004 averaged 75.9 cents in Edmonton, according to Stats Can. The average price in Alberta on Monday was 135.0 according to Gasbuddy. When your ridership is decimated in the process, the inevitable was bound to happen. Even a short run from Camrose to Edmonton as part of the pilot project, is more than likely not 100 per cent sustainable without government subsidy.

The problem is, in this type of a situation, people become stuck.

As a college student in Edmonton I often relied on a Greyhound milk run route to Lloydminster to get home to Kitscoty on long weekends. For others, it is much more serious. How many rode the steel lung from the Maritimes to Alberta in search of jobs in the oil patch? How many have taken a Greyhound two provinces over to get to family in crisis because it was the ticket they could afford?

Sure, there are more budget airlines coming on board, but if you live in Grande Prairie a trip to Edmonton just jumped from about $50 to about $200 through either West Jet or Air Canada.

One used to be able to ride the rails from one end of the country to the other. Many made it out west by jumping in open railcars, while many more purchased actual tickets, an option that is still open but is cost-prohibitive and slow, it is much more viewed as a leisurely and often times luxurious mode of traversing Canada.

The East always seems to be like Teflon in these situations. Of course, Ontario and Quebec will keep their bus service, just as they have a commuter train service from Windsor, Ont. To Quebec City. Yes, they have a much higher population density than we do out West but, it is an excuse that needs to end. It cannot all be about dollars and cents when large swaths of the population become cut off from the rest of the country.

The federal government finds all kinds of reasons to keep the flow of money from the west flowing to the east to support a wide range of social and government programs in Ontario and Quebec. They have found ways to spend billions of dollars to prop up private companies like Bombardier and the Ontario auto sector. These are private, billion-dollar corporations whose main goal is to line their own pockets.

Yes, Greyhound Canada is a private corporation as well, but the service they provide helped connect the country, and I would argue is essential.

Affordable transportation is one of the key elements in helping solve poverty and providing access to new communities for people looking to make a fresh start.

Meanwhile, at the same time we have governments who are hyper concerned about the effects car emissions are having on our climate and have greatly encouraged people to take the bus or other forms of public transportation. Suddenly, this is not an option for many to travel from community to community.

Maybe it does not have to be Greyhound, but what is the plan to replace that vital service? It will cost far more to replace that infrastructure than it would have been to subsidize what was already in place.

On so many levels Greyhound stopping passenger and cargo service in Western Canada is a major misstep by our federal and provincial governments of the last 15 years.

Western Canada just became a little more isolated from the rest of the country.

jaldrich@postmedia.com