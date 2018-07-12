Local soloists earn U.S. dance scholarships 

Ballet Camrose’s Jocelyn Olsen and Jessika Daniels danced their way to the U.S. this competition season.

Olsen takes off to the Golden State next week with a $2,000 USD scholarship to the Be Discovered Summer in L.A. Performance Intensive camp, while Daniels’ $1,000 USD scholarship will see her to New York this November to dance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Both scholarships were awarded for solos performed at the Catch a Rising Star dance festival at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre in March.

A life-long dancer, 18-year-old Olsen is excited to explore new horizons in the performing art as she participates in the production of a music video. She said it will be a whole new experience dancing in front of the camera with live feedback on her performance and technique. Moreover, the song they will perform to and the genre of the dance remain unknown.

“It’s basically a surprise until we get there,” she said.

Olsen looks to new experiences like this to develop her versatility as a dancer. Being well-rounded is important to her and, as such, she values opportunities to train under a variety of influences, which often means breaking into a new sphere, be it by entering an inter-community competition or a workshop away from home.

“Sometimes, when you get comfortable in your hometown, you … say, ‘This is how it is.’ I’m not trying to say I’m not learning [here], it’s just when you see other people and when you see new, it makes you work harder.”

Olsen competed in five competitions with Ballet Camrose this year — three in Camrose, one in Vermilion and one in Coronation. She entered a selection of group numbers and solos, as well as her own choreography with her junior students. Any of the five solos she performed at Catch a Rising Star may have earned her the scholarship, which was awarded by adjudicators taking into consideration overall performance and improvement throughout the festivals.

She also participates annually in the Edmonton School of Ballet’s Checchetti workshop with her studio and has done a couple summer intensives at the Edmonton School of Ballet.

“It only makes you a better dancer to see different perspectives and get different people’s feedback. It always only makes you a better performer and a better technician,” she said. “Everybody’s body is different and everybody needs to work in their own way so when you get different feedback [it makes] your body better.”

Her L.A. experience will also include workshops in multiple genres of dance and a photoshoot.

Daniels earned her scholarship with an upbeat jazz routine about dancing.

The 13-year-old spent three nights a week at the studio this year, training and rehearsing for five group numbers in addition to her solo. She has formed a close bond with her dance family since making the switch from taekwondo four years ago; their support and encouragement help her train her hardest while completing all her school work.

“We’re just like best friends and I count on them,” she said.

The second-time soloist said there is more pressure being entirely self-reliant as the only dancer on stage, but she enjoys the opportunity to shine. She will work through the summer to elevate her jumps and smile straight through strenuous choreography, as per her plan to dazzle spectators by the millions in the parade this fall.

“I won’t know anybody in the crowd, but hopefully they’ll know me after that,” said Daniels.

Her experience will also include a photoshoot, attending a Broadway show and a tour of the Statue of Liberty.

“When I first heard I won it, it was a moment of such happiness. It was really amazing,” said Daniels.

Also from Ballet Camrose, Sheriz Mepa won a KC award for top soloist eight and under and Ryan Good won a scholarship to Dancer’s Edge summer camp for top soloist 12 at Sparkle Dance Festival and JPLPAC in April and Anabelle Day won the Duncan Family scholarship to a summer camp of her choice at the Ballet Camrose annual show “Alice in Wonderland” last month.

