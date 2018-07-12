Downtown Camrose is the place to be on Thursdays 

Movies and live music are now among the reasons downtown Camrose is the place to be on Thursday nights.

The Bailey Theatre is adding the option of dinner and a show to the call of extended shopping hours at a number of Main Street shops and the homemade, homegrown charm of the Downtown Camrose Market

Throughout the summer, local talent and favourite films will alternate Thursdays, beginning last week with county artist Travis Dolter and continuing this week with acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge.

Guests seated cabaret-style can order fresh, local fare from the Bailey Bistro operator Prairie Oven’s menu, which is updated weekly.

Mostly, the music will be one to two-person acts performed acoustic or with a small amp, as suited to the small space. Admission to the live music shows is by donation, while films are $5.

Bailey Theatre board member David Roth said the programming comes as part of their effort to support the downtown.

“If downtown is going to be open Thursday nights with the market and everything, we want to be there too,” said Roth. “To try to be part of the street, that’s all. This is just a continuation of that.”

Dolter’s performance this past Thursday was packed and if the programming continues to draw crowds, it will run through the chilly seasons as well.

“We hope this will go on indefinitely and we’re going to be looking for new talent all the time and that opportunity to showcase the best around Camrose and area,” said Roth.

Musicians interested in playing Thursdays at the Bailey are encouraged to contact programming head Leslie Lindeballe via the Bailey Theatre box office at 780-672-5510. Schedules and show times can be found online at www.baileytheatre.com.

Lsimonot@postmedia.com