To the Staff and Readership of the Camrose Canadian.

I was saddened to learn today (June 28) that your very fine newspaper is folding this August.

At first, it did not make sense why I was being told that my parish’s Church advertisement would not be running past August. Then, the explanation brought clarity to this telephone call.

The Camrose Canadian brought clarity to the concerns, aspirations and events in our community. My wife and I particularly enjoyed reading the Editor’s section as well as the Clergy Comment part.

It seemed to us, that the Camrose Canadian went out of its way to publicize community events, often at no cost, because it is essentially a community newspaper, at heart.

The restriction of news sources is not a welcomed development for our democracy, though I suspect, that it is negative fiscal realities that were the deciding factor. I hope, and pray, that all the staff of the Camrose Canadian will soon find alternative employment in venues worthy of their talent, dedication and journalistic integrity.

Thank You, Camrose Canadian!

(Fr.) Jacques Vaillancourt Rector

Saint Andrew’s Anglican Church Camrose