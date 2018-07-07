Book Bike brings reading to you 

We are excited to begin another fun summer with the Book Bike.

The Book Bike is a small mobile library on wheels, promoting reading, exploring, and fun for everyone. By being outside, we give those who are stuck inside, such as seniors, an opportunity to get out and enjoy the fresh air and our books, of course. The Book Bike provides people with library materials, library cards, Wi-Fi, programming, and information about the programs and services the library offers.

We use the bike to reach out to people who cannot visit the library building due to mobility or transportation issues, allowing them to enjoy the many services we provide. It also creates visibility for the library in the community. People who normally don’t visit the library encounter the Book Bike and are able to see what services the library offers, ask us questions, get a library card etc. all without actually coming into the library.

During our daily summer excursions, we promote literacy and life-long learning through play with fun, free activities. This year we are happy to announce our partnership with Camrose Wellness Coalition and Alberta Health Services Children’s Rehabilitation Services. With the support from Camrose Canadian Tire, these organizations have donated equipment and supplies to the Book Bike that will assist in our work to promote physical literacy. This equipment includes balls, nets, scoops, foam baseball bats, batting tees, Frisbees, jump ropes, mini hockey sticks and much more. Physical literacy is the motivation, confidence, physical competence, knowledge and understanding to value and take responsibility for engagement in physical activities. It also positively affects other aspects of development such as learning, emotional well-being, behaviour and attention. We are very excited to have the opportunity expand our horizons and offer patrons so much more than just books.

The Book Bike has already made several appearances at various community events, including the Purple Martins festival, Art in the Park, and the Camrose Pride Community BBQ. In addition to these events, the Book Bike will be at the Downtown Farmers market every Thursday at 4:30 p.m. As well, we will be running a Books 'n Bikes program with our very own summer reading programmers at various parks throughout the summer.

We also plan to celebrate International Book Lovers Day with another Free Book Day Giveaway on Aug. 9, where all the books on the bike will be free for patrons to take home and keep for themselves. To keep track of where the Book Bike will be this summer check out our Facebook page @CamrosePublicLibrary as well as our website @http://cpl.prl.ab.ca. If you would like the Book Bike at your next event contact Liana at Liana@prl.ab.ca or come visit us at the library.

Liana Nand is the Book Bike coordinator again this summer. She is very excited to spend another summer with the Book Bike bringing literacy and fun to the community. She loves reading and being outside which makes this the perfect summer job. She is hopeful for another summer of good weather and toned legs. The Book Bike looks forward to being out in the community encouraging literacy and promoting the fantastic programs offered at the library.