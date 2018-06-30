Walk-a-mile recruiting walkers 

The Camrose Women’s Shelter is calling on men to take a red high-heeled step towards ending rape, sexual assault and gender violence against women.

Camrose fell eight shy of meeting their 50-man participant goal for the 2017 annual Walk a Mile in her Shoes fundraising and awareness campaign.

They are reaching for the same mark again this year, and currently sit with 33 participants.

Camrose Women’s Shelter executive director said the campaign addresses a crucial part of the solution to ending gender violence against women, which is starting a conversation in the male community about the effects of domestic violence the barriers confronting women effected by it.

“It’s so important for us to have men as partners in everything that we do here at the shelter,” said Rear. “We’re never going to end domestic violence without including men.”

The Camrose Women’s Shelter has addressed domestic violence in the community for 33 years, providing an emergency shelter and outreach services. Funds from last year’s Walk a Mile in her Shoes campaign ($20,000 before expenses) were put towards a feasibility study for a second stage housing project which determined there is a definite need for such a project in Camrose. Whereas the shelter provides a 21-day stay for families fleeing domestic violence, second stage transitional housing could house them for a minimum of six-months and hopefully up to a year.

Rear said funds from this year’s campaign will go towards ongoing programming to support families, including in-house services such as a family support co-ordinator who works with moms around parenting and an on-site teacher for children in the shelter and outreach services to support women not yet ready to leave an abusive relationship, as well as healing and safety planning for women and children on their way out of the shelter.

Walk a Mile in her Shoes will join the Big Valley Jamboree parade on Aug.2.

\lsimonot@postmedia.com