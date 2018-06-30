Soundproofing Your Home 

As a young family, my wife and I love living in a bungalow; everything is on one level. The only downside is the noise travel. I’m not sure if our situation is a special case, but I’ve been surprised that when I’m watching or listening to something on my phone that it can sound louder in my kids’ bedroom than right in front of me. No, I am not kidding. Many of you parents out there may relate to those times you’ve been in the kitchen late at night, or you’re entertaining guests and you’re worried about waking the kids up.

Or, if you’re like many of our renovation clients, you are concerned about the noise between the bathroom and adjacent bedrooms.

These are two very common concerns from homeowners in more mature homes. There are many ways to make your home more soundproof, and not have to worry about sound travelling throughout the house.

How is noise transferred?

I’m an individual that believes understanding a concept or how something works and then you can address the situation better. When we make noise, whether it’s walking or talking, there are sound waves that go through the air, and once they hit a solid surface such as a wall then it turns into vibrations through the wall. To stop this vibration, you either isolate the areas where the sound is coming from, or you put something into that surface to absorb some of the vibrations.

Walls

When it comes to your wall construction, well that’s typical. It’s usually a 2x4 wall with ½” drywall on either side with an empty cavity that transfers noise. To combat some of the noise coming through your wall, one option is to put insulation into that cavity. This helps reduce the amount of noise being transferred because the insulation will absorb some of the vibration. A step up from that would be using something like Roxul, a dense product thats absorbs sound but does come at a higher cost.

Doors

Just like your walls, most doors manufactured these days are hollow core doors and as the name suggests, these doors are hollow meaning they provide no sound reduction at all. Using solid core doors like Safe ‘n Sound doors helps reduce sound based on the same principle as what was mentioned in the walls section above.

Flooring (Carpet vs hardwood)

The flooring that you choose for your home has a great impact on how quiet your home will be. It’s easy to say that if you choose carpet over any type of hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank that your home will be quieter. Now consider the options between the flooring that I just mentioned. Any floor that is fastened directly to the floor will transmit sound right through to your basement, this would include tile, hardwood and glue down luxury vinyl plank. A good option is to do a floating floor such as laminate or click in vinyl plank where you had a sort of foam pad between the subfloor and finished floor that helps with sound transmission.

Windows

We live on a busy street. Moving from the country to Camrose was a big change for our family and the one area we noticed was when loud cars or trucks would drive by our home. Triple pane windows will do wonders here for you. The difference in sound reduction that a triple pane window will have is astonishing compared to a dual pane window. Dealing with windows strictly for sound might be an expensive venture but something to consider if you’re thinking about doing the windows already.

Home construction in both new construction and renovations have become smarter, not the home itself but what I’ve noticed is that people are looking to spend money in more focused areas. Houses in the ‘80s were built simply and had one overall purpose in mind, to have a roof over your head and keep you warm in the winter time. Now house construction has become very specified. The market is demanding energy efficient homes with spa-like bathrooms and smart homes that you can control with an app.

